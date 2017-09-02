|
|[December 21, 2016]
New Soundtrap Apps Unveiled for Collaborative Music and Podcast Recording on iOS and Android Devices
After seeing its online music and podcast recording studio explode to a
million users in 2016, Soundtrap
today is launching app versions of its compelling technology for Android
and iOS devices. The first music solution of its kind that enables users
to find and collaborate with people from all over the world on all
leading platforms, the Soundtrap online recording studio can now be
app stores with one click. In addition, the new apps have notification
app stores with one click. In addition, the new apps have notification
features that notify users when others want to collaborate with them.
"Music making is important to the younger people who are flocking to
Soundtrap and we see collaborative, creative activities as a growing
kind of social behavior. With Soundtrap, multiple friends can be working
on the same song, at the same time, from multiple types of devices from
around the globe - it enables a completely new form of participatory
creations to take place," said Soundtrap CEO Per Emanuelsson. "We've
added new features in our apps like 'quick record' for recording ideas,
songs or recordings on-the-go that in real time are accessible to all
other devices a user owns though the cloud."
The Soundtrap app for Android platforms will be the first music app of
its kind in the Google Play app store that allows collaborative music
making. Such capabilities are also missing in Apple's Garagebnd
recording studio which, in addition, only works on Apple devices.
Compared to other solutions, users can be up and running on Soundtrap in
minutes.
The new Soundtrap applications are available now. Pricing available
here: https://www.soundtrap.com/pricing.
Read more here: http://journal.soundtrap.com/news/.
About Soundtrap www.soundtrap.com
Soundtrap video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xheoUkbyhE4
and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=57WNwqgFKZQ
Soundtrap Education video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ViLQD_2RK4
Soundtrap photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/97627992@N07/sets/72157654452327362
