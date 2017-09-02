[December 21, 2016] New Soundtrap Apps Unveiled for Collaborative Music and Podcast Recording on iOS and Android Devices Tweet After seeing its online music and podcast recording studio explode to a million users in 2016, Soundtrap today is launching app versions of its compelling technology for Android (News - Alert) and iOS devices. The first music solution of its kind that enables users to find and collaborate with people from all over the world on all leading platforms, the Soundtrap online recording studio can now be accessed through an app, which is downloaded from the Google and Apple (News - Alert) app stores with one click. In addition, the new apps have notification features that notify users when others want to collaborate with them. "Music making is important to the younger people who are flocking to Soundtrap and we see collaborative, creative activities as a growing kind of social behavior. With Soundtrap, multiple friends can be working on the same song, at the same time, from multiple types of devices from around the globe - it enables a completely new form of participatory creations to take place," said Soundtrap CEO Per Emanuelsson. "We've added new features in our apps like 'quick record' for recording ideas, songs or recordings on-the-go that in real time are accessible to all other devices a user owns though the cloud." The Soundtrap app for Android platforms will be the first music app of its kind in the Google (News - Alert) Play app store that allows collaborative music making. Such capabilities are also missing in Apple's Garagebnd recording studio which, in addition, only works on Apple devices. Compared to other solutions, users can be up and running on Soundtrap in minutes. The new Soundtrap applications are available now. Pricing available here: https://www.soundtrap.com/pricing. Read more here: http://journal.soundtrap.com/news/.

