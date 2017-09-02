|
|[December 21, 2016]
New Report Finds Corporations Will Decrease Use of Outside Legal Counsel in 2017
Corporate legal departments will decrease spend on outside counsel and
take more work in-house in 2017, reveals a new report released today by Liquid
Litigation Management, Inc. (LLM), a legal workflow unification
platform provider. "The
State of the Legal Industry" report explores the motivations for
technology adoption among U.S. law firms and corporations. It also
examines the business benefits firms and their clients expect from
technology adoption, as well as the lingering challenges they face.
While the corporations and law firms surveyed said their number one goal
of incorporating technology is to boost efficiency, the way they use
this new technology can prove counterproductive. The survey found that
64 percent of law firms rely on more than four distinct legal software
systems to aid in developing strategy, tracking case management, and
collecting, processing and reviewing data. This outsized number of
systems, which can lead to inefficiencies and increased cost, is one
example of why corporations think law firms are not as efficient as they
should be. As a result, corporations are taking more work in-house and
spending less on outside help.
"The law firms and GC offices participating in the survey show some
interesting similarities and differences," said Cas Campaigne, Chief
Executive Officer and President of LLM. "Both are heavily focused on
cost-cutting and efficiency gains, but their priorities differ. If law
firms and corporations can work together to figure out how to
consolidate their technology and reduce some ofthese inefficiencies
caused by the complexity of systems they use, firms will be better
equipped to meet the demands of their customers and corporations will
save money."
Some of the report's other key findings include the following:
-
Corporations and law firms want greater budgeting predictability
-
Corporations are using Alternative Fee Arrangements (AFAs) to reduce
legal costs
-
Nearly half of firms only use email to track communication around
budget and strategy for historical purposes
"Doing 'more with less' is a mantra of many modern law departments. They
are starting to demand similar discipline from their external
providers," said Casey Flaherty, former in-house counsel and founder of
Procertas. "Talking about efficiency in the abstract isn't enough.
Corporations want measurable efficiencies and tractable savings without
compromising quality. Many law firms struggle to meet these mandates.
Buying technology is different from using technology is different from
using technology well. Interoperability and integration are among the
primary challenges we have in making our tools really work for us."
The report provides other insights of particular interest to the legal
community, such as:
-
The most significant changes firms and GC offices anticipate in the
coming months
-
Their biggest obstacles
-
How frequently firms communicate with their clients
-
The ways in which corporations and firms want to use tech to improve
operating efficiencies
-
The degree to which legal departments and law firms leverage
historical data and why
-
The impact of AFAs on technology purchases
-
The relative ability for firms and clients to keep pace with change
About the Report
LLM's 2016 State of the Legal Industry report is based on responses
provided by 250 legal professionals working at U.S. law firms and
corporations. Of the 12 industry sectors represented, the top five
include Technology, Manufacturing, Consumer, Financial Services/Banking,
and Energy & Utilities. Among the law firms, eight core areas of
practice are represented, the top three of which are litigation,
intellectual property, and unemployment. All sizes of companies and law
firms are represented in the study. The report is freely downloadable at http://www.liquidlitigation.com/survey.
