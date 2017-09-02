|
[December 21, 2016]
|
New England Baptist Hospital Chosen by General Electric as a National Center of Excellence for Hip and Knee Replacement
New
England Baptist Hospital (NEBH), the premier regional provider for
orthopedic surgery and the treatment of musculoskeletal diseases and
disorders has been named a GE Center of Excellence for hip and knee
replacement surgery. With this designation, eligible GE plan members can
elect to receive enhanced coverage for their joint replacement surgery
at NEBH. As this is a national program, NEBH will support patients
whether they live locally in the Boston area or plan to travel to NEBH
from out of town.
"As value-based health care gains traction, a fresh approach is needed
to delivering care that leads to better patient care, quality and
outcomes at a lower cost," said Trish Hannon, president and CEO of NEBH.
"As the largest orthopedic hospital in the region, we are excited to
partner with GE on this program."
The partnership between NEBH and GE is part of a growing trend where GE
and other larger, self-insured companies are choosing to contract
directly with high value care providers for specialty care and treatment
to provide high qulity, cost effective employee health benefits. As
part of this partnership, New England Baptist Hospital will offer hip
and knee replacement services at a fixed price known as a bundled
payment, providing both quality care and value to GE and its employees.
"Bundled payments are the future of health care delivery," said
Professor Michael E. Porter, Harvard Business School. "They drive value
for patients through supporting care integration, creating
accountability for patient outcomes, and rewarding innovation to improve
efficiency. Leading employers have been pioneers in embracing this new
model, which allows their employees to receive care from excellent
providers and control costs. New England Baptist Hospital has taken a
big step to position itself for the incoming care delivery model."
NEBH industry recognition includes being named by U.S. News & World
Report as one of the top hospitals in the country for orthopedics, and
ranked as one of the top 100 women-led businesses in Massachusetts by
The Commonwealth Institute and Boston Globe Magazine. NEBH is a 2016
Guardian of Excellence award winner for the ninth consecutive year for
outstanding clinical quality and patient experience.
About New England Baptist Hospital
New England Baptist
Hospital (NEBH) is the premier regional provider for orthopedic surgery
and the treatment of musculoskeletal diseases and disorders. NEBH has
been nationally recognized for high patient satisfaction and leadership
in quality and clinical outcomes. The Hospital is committed to improving
the health and well-being of those living throughout its community by
providing opportunities for people of all ages to be active, stay social
and keep moving. NEBH is a teaching affiliate of Tufts University School
of Medicine and conducts teaching programs in collaboration with the
Harvard School of Public Health and the Harvard Medical School. NEBH is
celebrating its 30th year as the official hospital of the Boston
Celtics. www.nebh.org
