[December 21, 2016] New England Baptist Hospital Chosen by General Electric as a National Center of Excellence for Hip and Knee Replacement Tweet New England Baptist Hospital (NEBH), the premier regional provider for orthopedic surgery and the treatment of musculoskeletal diseases and disorders has been named a GE Center of Excellence for hip and knee replacement surgery. With this designation, eligible GE plan members can elect to receive enhanced coverage for their joint replacement surgery at NEBH. As this is a national program, NEBH will support patients whether they live locally in the Boston area or plan to travel to NEBH from out of town. "As value-based health care gains traction, a fresh approach is needed to delivering care that leads to better patient care, quality and outcomes at a lower cost," said Trish Hannon, president and CEO of NEBH. "As the largest orthopedic hospital in the region, we are excited to partner with GE on this program." The partnership between NEBH and GE is part of a growing trend where GE and other larger, self-insured companies are choosing to contract directly with high value care providers for specialty care and treatment to provide high qulity, cost effective employee health benefits. As part of this partnership, New England Baptist Hospital will offer hip and knee replacement services at a fixed price known as a bundled payment, providing both quality care and value to GE and its employees. "Bundled payments are the future of health care delivery," said Professor Michael E. Porter, Harvard Business School. "They drive value for patients through supporting care integration, creating accountability for patient outcomes, and rewarding innovation to improve efficiency. Leading employers have been pioneers in embracing this new model, which allows their employees to receive care from excellent providers and control costs. New England Baptist Hospital has taken a big step to position itself for the incoming care delivery model." NEBH industry recognition includes being named by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top hospitals in the country for orthopedics, and ranked as one of the top 100 women-led businesses in Massachusetts by The Commonwealth Institute and Boston Globe Magazine. NEBH is a 2016 Guardian of Excellence award winner for the ninth consecutive year for outstanding clinical quality and patient experience.

About New England Baptist Hospital

New England Baptist Hospital (NEBH) is the premier regional provider for orthopedic surgery and the treatment of musculoskeletal diseases and disorders. NEBH has been nationally recognized for high patient satisfaction and leadership in quality and clinical outcomes. The Hospital is committed to improving the health and well-being of those living throughout its community by providing opportunities for people of all ages to be active, stay social and keep moving. NEBH is a teaching affiliate of Tufts University School of Medicine and conducts teaching programs in collaboration with the Harvard School of Public Health and the Harvard Medical School. NEBH is celebrating its 30th year as the official hospital of the Boston Celtics.

