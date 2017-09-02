|
|[December 21, 2016]
|
New Online Marketing Tool Reveals California Neighborhoods with Best Potential for Home Energy Improvements
The nonprofit Center
for Sustainable Energy® (CSE) today launched the new Home
Energy Improvement Potential Map. The free online resource gives
contractors, home energy raters, real estate agents and local
governments a tool to identify California homeowners and communities by
ZIP code and census tract where residents are most likely to engage in
energy improvements from energy efficiency upgrades to solar
installations and electric vehicle purchases.
The map allows users to search data such as housing characteristics,
homeowner demographics, heating and cooling days, solar installations,
electric vehicle purchases, energy consumption and the percentage of
homeowners who have participated in energy improvement-related programs.
The modeling program powering the map balances a wide variety of aspects
that identify hotspots throughout the state where neighborhoods have a
high potential for doing energy improvement projects based upon the
actions taken by other residents.
Users click on hotspots to learn about the consumer behaviors of the
market segments residing in that area: what kind of cars they drive,
what types of magazines they read and other characteristics that help
identify what makes that area have a higher propensity for activities
focused on sustainability. The overarching goal of the Home Energy
Improvement Potential Map is to help contractors focusing on home energy
performance and real estate professionals better target their marketing
resources, look for trends and identify sales opportunities.
"At CSE our mission is to accelerate the transition to a sustainable
world powered by clean energy," said CSE Executive Directo Len Hering,
RADM, USN (ret.). "If we can provide businesses with a tool to help them
operate more effectively, and provide customers with energy-saving
technologies and solutions, then we are accomplishing our goal."
The map is an aggregation of public data focused on market segmentations
that can influence a consumer's propensity to be receptive to clean
technologies or energy improvements that can help reduce energy
consumption and increase utility bill savings. Research shows that
residential energy upgrades tend to be in neighborhood clusters where
homes are of the same age and owner occupied and when residents have
participated in a utility or other energy-saving program. The Home
Energy Improvement Potential Map is online at EnergyCenter.org/energymap.
The map was created in part through funding from Energy Upgrade
California®, a statewide initiative focused on providing energy
management solutions to residential, multifamily and small business so
they can help California reach its efficiency and greenhouse gas
reduction goals. For more information, visit EnergyUpgradeCA.org.
About the Center for Sustainable Energy®
Accelerating the
transition to a sustainable world powered by clean energy.
Founded in 1996, the Center
for Sustainable Energy (CSE) is a mission-driven nonprofit dedicated
to developing a clean energy future that addresses climate change,
increases energy independence and generates lasting economic and
environmental benefits. CSE empowers such innovation by leveraging its
expertise in clean transportation, distributed energy resources, energy
efficiency, energy engineering and regulatory and policy support. As a
trusted advisor, CSE partners with clients of all sizes to achieve their
sustainability objectives through a suite of energy services that
include comprehensive program design and management, research and
analysis, technical advising, incentive and rebate management, and
education and outreach. CSE is headquartered in San Diego with offices
in Boston, Los Angeles and Oakland, Calif. Learn more at EnergyCenter.org
- Facebook
- Twitter
- LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161220005185/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]