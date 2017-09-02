|
|[December 21, 2016]
New Healthgrades Research Explores Consumer Perceptions of Scheduling Appointments with Physicians Online
Healthgrades,
the leading online resource for information about physicians and
hospitals, today released new research that found that in many
situations, the majority of consumers would prefer a physician with
online scheduling and lesser availability, compared to a physician
without online scheduling and greater availability (82% vs. 18%). The
Stax research, commissioned by Healthgrades and conducted in November
2016, explores consumers' perceptions when it comes to making an
appointment with a physician, and provides new insights about their
expectations around accessing providers quickly and conveniently. The
research revealed that:
-
Combined, key elements of online scheduling (which include
availability of appointment scheduling and ability to view physician
availability online) are as important as patient satisfaction
in the choice of a physician. Consumers would also trade the
convenience of having a physician nearby (32%) for the convenience of
online scheduling (67%) by more than two-to-one.
-
Almost one-third of consumers see physicians that offer online
appointment scheduling as more appealing, and note that this offering
would increase their likelihood of making an appointment.
-
Consumers who use online scheduling tend to be younger, better
educated, and schedule more appointments for themselves and others.
"The research is indicative of an important shift in consumers'
expectations about searching for a physician online - that transparency,
accessibility and convenience are paramount," said Scott Booker, Chief
Executive Officer, Healthgrades. "At Healthgrades, hospitals and health
systems have an incredible oportunity to connect with consumers where
they are searching for information on providers, and to streamline the
process to efficiently and effectively book an appointment."
New Healthgrades features include integration with
Google (News - Alert), new online appointment scheduling process, launch of smart
reminders to reduce no-shows
Healthgrades also announced a new integration with Google that enables
consumers to access real-time scheduling options for physicians directly
on the Google search results page.
In addition, Healthgrades unveiled a new process for booking online
appointments with physicians at Healthgrades.com, with a more responsive
and modern experience that is fully mobile enabled and includes smart
reminders, via email and text, to engage the consumer from the moment
they book an appointment with a physician to showing up for the visit.
Initial results of this functionality show that these new smart
reminders reduce no-show rates by 25%, compared to consumers who book
appointments using more traditional channels (i.e., over the phone, in
person).
"More than one million daily site visitors turn to Healthgrades with an
immediate health need and are within a few weeks of booking an
appointment with a physician-so having access to provider's schedules
can have an immediate and profound effect on where that consumer makes
an appointment," continued Mr. Booker.
Leading health systems such as Ochsner and Edward-Elmhurst Health
currently offer online appointment scheduling through Healthgrades.
Obtain
an overview of the Stax research outlined in this release.
Access
additional information about how Healthgrades partners with hospitals
and health systems.
About Healthgrades
Healthgrades, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is the leading online
resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals.
Today, more than one million people a day use the Healthgrades website
to search, compare and connect with hospitals and physicians based on
the most important factors when selecting a healthcare provider:
experience, hospital quality and patient satisfaction. For more
information about Healthgrades, visit http://www.healthgrades.com or
download the Healthgrades
iPhone app.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161219006114/en/
