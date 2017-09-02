[December 21, 2016] New Esri ArcGIS Release Transforms Spatial Analytics Tweet Esri, the global leader in spatial analytics technology, today announced the release of Esri ArcGIS 10.5, the next-generation analytics technology for innovative organizations. Esri ArcGIS 10.5 arrives at a time when organizations worldwide are challenged to make sense of real-time digital information. The release helps them glean insight from enterprise data, big data, and the Internet of Things and share that insight in intuitive ways. The heart of Esri ArcGIS 10.5 includes: Improved capabilities for handling large-scale analytics and big data.

A drag-and-drop interface that streamlines the creation of spatial analysis through maps, charts, and graphs.

Collaboration features to connect and analyze information across the enterprise. "If organizations are not looking at data spatially-as it exists in the world around them-they will overlook patterns and trends that impact their business and clients," said Jack Dangermond, founder and president of Esri. "ArcGIS provides the tools to accelerate their digital transformation, helping them master the analysis of big data, real-time data, and information from the Internet of Things." The new release is powered by Esri ArcGIS Enterprise, a significant evolution of the technology formerly known as ArcGIS for Server. ArcGIS Enterprise has been updated to meet the needs of today's information-dependent organization, with improved power to process and analyze large, disparate datasets. Data that once required hours of processing can now be analyzed in minutes, delivering quick insight from billions of data records. Another prominent feature of ArcGIS 10.5 s Esri Insights, a drag-and-drop interface that streamlines spatial analysis of geographic and enterprise data through intuitive maps, charts, and graphs. In addition, enhanced collaboration tools allow users to break down siloes and deliver insight across departments and agencies. Organizations can deploy Esri ArcGIS in the manner that best fits their business needs-on premises, in the cloud, or as software-as-a-service-with industry-standard security and scalability. In addition, Esri ArcGIS meets the challenge of analyzing big data with new capabilities such as:

Improved integration of social media feeds, allowing users to integrate Facebook and Google (News - Alert) accounts using their own logins.

Ready-to-build, sharable solutions for raster, vector, and tabular data.

Streamlined deployment to leading cloud providers, including Microsoft (News - Alert) Azure, Amazon Web Services, and IBM Cloud.

Enhancements to Esri ArcGIS Pro and Esri ArcGIS Online-including batch-analytic toolsets, vector tile basemaps, and code-free app building-that bring 3D data from drones and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) to mobile devices. Esri ArcGIS 10.5 makes it easier for organizations to discover and deliver insight from important data. Through this cutting-edge platform, organizations can leverage the world's most powerful spatial analysis technology anywhere, on any device, behind the firewall or in the cloud, and can easily discover the spatial insight that matters to them-more quickly, more efficiently, and with more confidence. About Esri Since 1969, Esri has been giving customers around the world the power to think and plan geographically. As the market leader in GIS technology, Esri software is used in more than 350,000 organizations worldwide including each of the 200 largest cities in the United States, most national governments, more than two-thirds of Fortune 500 companies, and more than 7,000 colleges and universities. Esri applications, running on more than one million desktops and thousands of web and enterprise servers, provide the backbone for the world's mapping and spatial analysis. Esri is the only vendor that provides complete technical solutions for desktop, mobile, server, and Internet platforms. Visit us at esri.com/news. Copyright © 2016 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, GIS by Esri, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161219005405/en/

