|[December 21, 2016]
New NFC Forum Specifications Enable NFC Devices to Communicate with Broader Range of Devices and Tags
The NFC
Forum announced today the availability of three adopted and one
candidate technical specifications, following approval by the Board of
Directors. The specifications are available on the NFC
Forum website.
Significant enhancements to these specifications include the addition of
Active Communication Mode (ACM) for Peer-to-Peer Mode (P2P)
communication, support of NFC-V Technology compatible to ISO/IEC (News - Alert) 15693
and the introduction of the NFC-V based Type 5 Tag allowing NFC devices
to communicate with a broader range of devices and tags.
"As global NFC adoption grows, these new specifications bring the ease
and power of NFC to more applications and use cases in the Internet of
Things, Transportation, Payments, Connected Vehicles markets, and
beyond," said Koichi Tagawa, chairman of the NFC Forum (News - Alert). "I'd like to
thank the NFC
Forum's Working Groups and Technical Committee for their work on
these important new specifications in support of product innovation and
design."
Updated Specifications:
NFC
Controller Interface (NCI) Technical Specification Version 2.0
defines a standard interface within an NFC device between an NFC
Controller and the device's main application processor. The NCI 2.0
was published as a Candidate Specification in June 2015 and, after
comments were collected from stakeholders, the adopted version of the
specification is now published. The NCI 2.0 adds:
-
the support of ACM for P2P communication and NFC-V Technology,
allowing NFC devices to communicate with an increased number of
devices and tags.
-
the concept of RF Interface Extensions to optimize the data exchange
for P2P and memory tag (News - Alert) communications.
-
an extended Listen
Mode Routing mechanism, which provides more flexibility for NFC
devices with multiple secure elements. For example, one secure payment
application from a bank may be installed on an embedded secure element
of an NFC-enabled smartphone and another secure payment application
from another bank can be installed on the (U)SIM card inserted into
the same NFC-enabled smartphone. The user of this NFC-enabled
smartphone is then ble to select which of the two payment
applications to use for the next payment transaction.
-
the option for NFC controllers to emulate
NFC Forum tags autonomously (for example, to allow an NFC
smartphone user at an entrance gate to show an NFC ticket stored on
his phone even if the phone is switched off).
-
a high-level RF interface intended for Internet of Things devices to
support efficient communication with NFC Forum tags.
NFC
Activity Technical Specification Version 2.0 defines the
building blocks (Activities) to set up the RF protocol for different
roles inside an NFC device. The candidate version of Activity 2.0 was
published in October 2015 and the NFC Forum is now publishing the
adopted version following the public review. This technical
specification has been extended to support ACM for P2P communication and
NFC-V technology. Additionally, updates have been included based on
ongoing alignment efforts with other organizations and standards, such
as EMVCo, ISO/IEC 14443 and ISO/IEC 18092.
NFC
Digital Protocol Technical Specification Version 2.0 defines
the digital part of the RF protocol used by NFC devices. It is a
half-duplex protocol allowing an NFC device to act as a reader/writer,
an emulated card or a P2P device. The specification supports different
RF technologies and protocols for compatibility with existing RF
infrastructures. The candidate version of Digital 2.0 was published in
October 2015 and the NFC Forum is now able to publish the adopted
version following the public review. Version 2.0 of the Digital Protocol
Technical Specification also adds ACM for P2P communication and NFC-V
technology. Additionally, updates have been included based on
ongoing alignment efforts with other organizations and standards, such
as EMVCo, ISO/IEC 14443 and ISO/IEC 18092.
Candidate Specification:
The NFC
Forum Type 5 Tag Candidate Specification defines the NFC Forum Type
5 Tag and how an NFC-enabled device in reader/writer mode detects, reads
and writes an NFC Data Exchange Format (NDEF) message on an NFC Forum
Type 5 Tag. In addition to the reader/writer requirements, this
specification adds NFC Forum Type 5 Tag requirements to increase
interoperability. It enables providers of NFC Forum tags to verify that
their tags are compatible with NFC Forum specifications. The
communication with this NFC Forum tag type is based on NFC-V Technology,
which is compatible with the ISO/IEC 15693 standard series.
The NFC Forum Type 5 Tag Candidate Specification allows for the storing
and reading of an NDEF message on the NFC Forum tag. The NDEF message
can contain a variety of information, resulting in different actions on
the NFC Forum device reading an NFC Forum tag. NFC Forum Type 5 Tags are
based on existing contactless products and are commercially available.
By defining the NFC Forum Type 5 Tag, this candidate specification
builds on the NFC
Forum Type 5 Tag Operation Technical Specification published in
October 2015, which defined NFC device behavior with NFC Forum Type 5
Tags but did not address how to build NFC Forum Type 5 Tags.
About the NFC Forum
The NFC Forum's (www.nfc-forum.org)
mission is to advance the use of Near Field Communication technology by
developing specifications, ensuring interoperability among devices and
services, and educating the market about NFC technology. The Forum's
global member companies are currently developing specifications for a
modular NFC device architecture, and protocols for interoperable data
exchange and device-independent service delivery, device discovery, and
device capability. The NFC Forum's Sponsor members include Apple Inc.,
Broadcom (News - Alert) Corporation, Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd., Google, Inc., Intel,
MasterCard Worldwide, NEC, Nokia, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, Samsung,
Sony Corporation, STMicroelectronics (News - Alert), and Visa Inc.
