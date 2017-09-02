[December 21, 2016] New convenient digital tax platform, Easy Tax File Canada, opens Tweet TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2016 /CNW/ - Easy Tax File Canada, a modern taxation solution designed to make organizing and filing taxes for all Canadians as seamless and stress-free as possible, this week officially opened its virtual doors for everyone looking to get ahead on their upcoming taxes before the holiday season. Borne from a passion for removing the inconvenience of filing taxes, Easy Tax File Canada makes taxes easy by using technology to simplify document sharing and correspondence with accountants. "We will contact, schedule calls or Skype sessions with accountants, and take care of the time-consuming and frustrating midleman tasks so our clients can sit back and relax during the filing process," said Andrew Zakharia, Founder and Owner of Easy Tax File Canada. "We will also provide a secured message center for clients to directly contact their accountants, omitting the unnecessary need to travel to far away, uncomfortable offices." In addition to constructing direct and indirect lines of communication between clients and accountants, Easy Tax will also develop a file-sharing portal for clients to simply take pictures of documents and scan them into their profiles immediately. Lastly, the digital partnership will ensure a more environmentally friendly way to do business will speeding up and digitizing the often-complicated mess. "The Canadian taxation industry has lagged behind general technology standards for some time, and we're here to change that," said Andrew. "By using us, every piece of paper and lengthy trip to the accountant just turned into a seamless, easy to access process. Spread the word on the opening of our business, and head on over to our website today to learn more about our services."

SOURCE Easy Tax Files

