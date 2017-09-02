|
New Study Finds Safety and Comfort Are Main Factors Driving Smart Home Technology Purchases
Scripps Networks Interactive, the leader in lifestyle media, surveyed
700 U.S. homeowners of all ages, finding that safety and comfort are the
primary reasons consumers invest in smart home technology. The study was
conducted through the company's Under One Roof consumer panel, in
partnership with the Consumer
Technology Association; the National
Kitchen and Bath Association; the National
Association of Home Builders; CEDIA;
and Shelly
Palmer Strategic Advisors. The research findings will be presented
at CES (News - Alert)® 2017 and at Design and Construction Week 2017.
Overall, consumers are interested in improving their homes and quality
of life through the addition of technology, citing safety, comfort,
efficiency, value and convenience as desired results. The study
uncovered the following new information:
Safety and comfort drive tech purchases, not ego or "keeping up with
the Joneses."
-
Three-quarters of respondents attributed their purchase motivation to
the desire to keep their family saf and comfortable, while only 18
percent attributed it to the desire to meet others' expectations.
-
Nearly 68 percent of respondents cited energy efficiency as a driving
factor enticing them to add technology, in order to see a tangible
pay-off in dollars saved, to add resale value to their home, and to
comply with social pressure to be Earth friendly.
-
Millennials want to make their home "convenient for daily tasks;"
Generation Xers want to make their home "a healthy environment;" and
Baby Boomers wish to "add value" to their home.
The kitchen is the No. 1 spot in the home to add technology.
-
A quarter of all homeowners surveyed named the kitchen as the top spot
in the home to add smart tech. Respondents listed top options as smart
refrigerators, connected and app-enabled appliances, voice-activated
wireless speakers and motion sensor lighting.
-
Gen Xers led this kitchen-friendly group at 28 percent, while 27
percent of Millennials and 23 percent of Boomers listed the kitchen as
top priority.
-
The front door or entryway is the next most desired place for adding
technology (15 percent), while the living room comes in third (13
percent).
Energy monitoring and light automation are consumers' most desired
smart home projects.
-
While only 11 percent of homeowners surveyed have firm plans to
purchase energy monitoring and light automation technology for their
home, nearly 44 percent of respondents listed these items as tools
they'd most like to add.
-
Mobile device-operated or computer-controlled home systems, a doorbell
camera and surveillance equipment also topped the homeowner wish list.
-
A third or more of the respondents want to add home audio automation,
HVAC automation, motion lights and a security system to their home.
Finding a trustworthy consultant to help with smart home purchases is
an extremely important part of the consumer journey.
-
As homeowners consider smart home technology, more than half said they
want to find a professional to help them make the right decisions.
-
In the process of adding smart home tech, homeowners also expressed
importance in professional installation and education, having product
demonstrations and trial periods of use.
-
While expense is the top barrier to purchase, respondents also cited
tech phobia and an overwhelming number of choices as other deterrents.
Millennials, followed closely by Gen Xers, are the most likely to add
smart home technology to their home.
-
85 percent of Millennials indicated they are likely to add smart home
technology to their home, more than half within the next year.
-
73 percent of Gen Xers are likely to add smart home technology, 38
percent within the next year.
-
67 percent of Boomers are likely to add smart home technology, 28
percent within the next year.
Under One Roof is an internet-based community hosted by
Scripps Networks Interactive that includes approximately 20,000 U.S.
residents ages 18-64. The community is comprised of a national sample of
consumers who are "lifestyle enthusiasts," recruited based on their
interest in the home, food and travel categories. The community is not
intended to be representative of the U.S. general population.
