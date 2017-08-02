|
New Blue Yonder Solution Helps Grocers Optimize Replenishment for Fresh Assortments
Set against a backdrop of declining profitability and significant
changes in consumer lifestyles, retailers are under pressure to deliver
the best freshness and optimal availability to their customers without
the ability to manage cost-to-serve. Typically, 40 per cent of grocery
revenue is driven by fresh, according to the latest McKinsey
report: get this right and the rest will follow, including the
customer and profits. Grocery has traditionally struggled to deliver the
right customer experience in fresh without forsaking margin.
From today, this challenge can be overcome using Blue Yonder
Replenishment Optimization. Its industry-leading machine learning
solution supports improved grocery trading performances by optimizing
replenishment decisions and processes for fresh assortments.
Professor Feindt, Blue Yonder's founder, says: "The real battle for
grocery success lies in fresh and getting that right profitably. The
struggle is unsurprising as 'gut feel' replenishment for fresh is still
common. According to our survey of 750 grocery retail managers and
directors across the globe, 46% grocery managers and directors still use
manual processes for replenishment (Six Key Findings on Why
Grocers Need to Speed Up Decision-making, Blue Yonder, September
201).
The new retail world has seen an increase in the complexity of effective
decision-making. Gut feel - and decisions based on historical data - are
not good enough. For the first time, Blue Yonder Replenishment
Optimization will help grocery turn challenges to opportunity,
delivering the perfect combination of best fresh, best availability
without waste or missed sales - ultimately securing their future
success."
Blue Yonder Replenishment Optimization:
-
Removes the complexity for improved profits: Blue Yonder's
machine learning solution provides grocery retailers a level of
control and precision that has been impossible to manage in fresh
assortments until now. By automating replenishment decisions at the
lowest level of the business, retailers can finally align category
plans to daily trading decisions, closing the gap between trading and
supply chain.
-
Simultaneously optimizes demand and KPIs: Blue Yonder
Replenishment Optimization ensures that individual ordering decisions
align with the retailer's strategic goals and key performance
indicators (KPIs). For instance, if the retailer's priority is margins
over revenues, the algorithm will adjust decisions accordingly. Using
portfolio theory, it can work towards improving several KPIs at the
same time.
Kemal Koeksal, Vice President Product Management, Blue Yonder says: "We
have worked together with the industry to come up with additional
functionality that we expect will reduce out of stock or waste scenarios
by up to 50 per cent - importantly improving service levels and margin
contribution. Let's take tomatoes as an example - if they do not sell in
time it is not just the inventory cost the grocer writes off, it is
storage, transport, people costs; it's the costs along the whole supply
chain. On the flip side, if you don't provide the best freshness, you
risk customers going elsewhere and lose revenue."
