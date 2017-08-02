[December 15, 2016]

New software simplifies option selections and increases upgrade revenues in new home design centers

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2016 /CNW/ - Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, provider of software solutions for home builders and developers, has just launched Design Studio Manager, a solution that simplifies the design selection process, increases upgrades and reduces appointment times. The new software will be showcased for the first time at the 2017 NAHB International Builders' Show in Orlando, January 10-12.

Design Studio Manager is an easy-to-use solution for managing the complex option selection and upgrade process in new home sales. Design studio representatives have the product database at their fingertips, and can move through decisions quickly, easily and with confidence. The experience is intuitive, interactive, and easy to navigate, with real-time product information, sales contracts and construction schedules accessible on demand.

"The benefits of this new solution are significant," says Dimitrios Polyzos, Program Manager at Constellation omeBuilder Systems. "The simple, highly visual interface dramatically improves the customer experience, increasing upgrade sales and enhancing overall satisfaction."

Design Studio Manager makes workflow easier for both designers and customers, offering full mobility during design center appointments. Designer and buyer teams can walk around together with a tablet or bar code scanner and make selections on the fly, without interruptions or distractions. Pricing, availability and photos are instantly accessible, speeding up the process and reducing appointment time.

"It has been an efficient and professional platform to assist in the flow of design center appointments," says Leah Wellstein, Glenview Homes. "Simple drop-down menus and customized appointment flow ensure our consultants don't miss anything. It has improved the overall customer and staff experience."

For an in-person demonstration of Design Studio Manager visit Constellation HomeBuilder Systems at the International Builders' Show in January – you'll find them at booth #W5661. Request a FREE Exhibit Pass.

About Constellation HomeBuilder Systems

Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the largest provider of software and services in the building industry. Their innovative software solutions, available as standalone or integrated systems, empower builders with information to drive business objectives and simplify the process of building homes and condos. Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the homebuilding software division of Constellation Software Inc., an international provider of market-leading software and services for specialized industries, which is traded publicly on the Toronto Stock Exchange.





SOURCE Constellation HomeBuilder Systems