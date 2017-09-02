|
|[December 15, 2016]
|
New Emergency Communications Research from Everbridge and Business Continuity Institute Reveals Many Companies Still Unprepared for Location-Based Security Incidents
Everbridge,
Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG), a global software company that provides critical
communications and enterprise safety applications to help keep people
safe and businesses running, today announced the results of its annual
research collaboration with the Business
Continuity Institute (BCI), entitled "The
Emergency Communications Report 2016." The third annual report from
the BCI, in association with Everbridge, surveyed over 600 industry
professionals from more than 70 countries, reviewing emergency
communications and security incident response plans for organizations
around the world.
The research found that a large percentage of organizations have an
emergency communication plan, and that it is used across multiple
departments. However, it also indicates that organizations take too long
to implement their plans, need to be prepared to incorporate traveling
and mobile employees and are far less prepared to handle location-based
incidents, such as workplace violence and terrorism, where knowing which
employees are in, or near, a place of danger is critical.
Some key findings include:
Key Finding: The majority of
organizations have an emergency communication plan, and use it across
departments:
-
84 percent of organizations report having an emergency communications
plan.
-
Plans are used across departments and the most common triggers for
emergency communications are unplanned IT and telecommunication
outages (42 percent), power outages (40 percent), adverse weather (39
percent), facilities management incidents (23 percent), cybersecurity
incidents (22 percent) and natural disasters (22 percent).
Key Finding: Employees are less
likely to be confined to a single physical location - and critical event
management plans need to reflect this growing reality:
-
1 out of 3 organizations (32 percent) have more than 100 employees who
travel internationally.
-
32 percent of organizations have staff traveling in "high risk" areas
of the world.
Key Finding: Over 60 percent of
businesses are not prepared for location-specific events, such as
workplace violence or terrorism:
-
30 percent have no communications plan in place to communicate with
employees during workplace violence or terrorism.
-
56 percent are not confident in their preparation for workplace
violence or terrorist incidents, and only 6 percent are "very much
prepared."
-
65 percent felt that simply locating people who may be in an impacted
building was their biggest challenge in a workplace violence or
terrorism situation; 76 percent indicated that the ability to
communicate with those people and confirm their safety was a major
concern.
Key Finding: Businesses are not
fully prepared to facilitate communications during crisis situations:
-
29 percent do not have emergency/crisis communications training and
education programs.
-
It takes too long for organizaions to respond to an incident even
though speed is critical in many types of incidents. 26 percent of
organizations said it takes more than 30 minutes to activate their
emergency communications plan; 12 percent take an hour or more. Only
24 percent activate their plan in less than 5 minutes.
-
Of the 16 percent of organizations that do not have an emergency
communications plan, 64 percent said they would only consider putting
a plan in place after a business-affecting event.
Key Finding: Organizations
utilize multiple communication channels to improve the reliability of
getting information to employees:
-
More than half of organizations (55 percent) use three or more methods
to communicate with employees during an incident. Email and text
messaging are the two most common modes; 56 percent said they still
use manual call trees.
"This year, our findings revealed that global businesses are
increasingly aware that an effective emergency communication strategy is
critical to ensuring business resiliency and the safety of all staff -
from lone workers, to executive travelers, to high risk areas," said
Imad Mouline, CTO, Everbridge. "While it's not surprising to see shared
interest in emergency communications across business continuity, IT,
security, facilities and other disciplines, it's clear that
organizations are still seeking solutions to optimize their critical
event management and response plans for the mobile workforce and to
adapt to the growing complexity of business operations and security
incidents."
A copy of the research report is available here: http://go.everbridge.com/BCIReport2017_RegistrationPage.html
Please also join Owen Miles, Managing Consultant from Everbridge, and
Patrick Alcantara DBCI, Senior Research Associate at the BCI, for a
webinar that will discuss the research findings and share additional
best practices for critical communications. Register here: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/1476/238313
About Everbridge
Everbridge,
Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), is a global software company that provides critical
communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers
to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and
businesses running during critical events. During public safety threats
such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather
conditions, as well as critical business events such as IT outages or
cyber incidents, over 3,000 global customers rely on the company's
SaaS (News - Alert)-based platform to quickly and reliably construct and deliver
contextual notifications to millions of people at one time. The
company's platform sent over 1 billion messages in 2015, and offers the
ability to reach more than 200 countries and territories with secure
delivery to over 100 different communication devices. The company's
critical communications and enterprise safety applications include Mass
Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting™, Safety Connection™,
Community Engagement™, Secure Messaging and Internet of Things, and are
easy-to-use and deploy, secure, highly scalable and reliable. Everbridge
serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 8 of the 10 largest U.S.-based
investment banks, all four of the largest global accounting firms, 24 of
the 25 busiest North American airports and 6 of the 10 largest global
automakers. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with
additional offices in San Francisco, Beijing and London. For more
information, visit www.everbridge.com,
read the company blog, http://www.everbridge.com/blog,
and follow on Twitter
and Facebook.
About the Business Continuity Institute
Founded in 1994 with
the aim of promoting a more resilient world, the Business Continuity
Institute (BCI) has established itself as the world's leading Institute
for business continuity and resilience. The BCI has become the
membership and certifying organization of choice for business continuity
and resilience professionals globally with over 8,000 members in more
than 100 countries, working in an estimated 3,000 organizations in the
private, public and third sectors.
The vast experience of the Institute's broad membership and partner
network is built into its world class education, continuing professional
development and networking activities. Every year, more than 1,500
people choose BCI training, with options ranging from short awareness
raising tools to a full academic qualification, available online and in
a classroom. The Institute stands for excellence in the resilience
profession and its globally recognized Certified grades provide
assurance of technical and professional competency. The BCI offers a
wide range of resources for professionals seeking to raise their
organization's level of resilience, and its extensive thought leadership
and research programme helps drive the industry forward. With
approximately 120 Partners worldwide, the BCI Partnership offers
organizations the opportunity to work with the BCI in promoting best
practice in business continuity and resilience.
The BCI welcomes everyone with an interest in building resilient
organizations from newcomers, experienced professionals and
organizations. Further information about the BCI is available at www.thebci.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161215005706/en/
