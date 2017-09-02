[December 15, 2016] New Educational Tool Aimed at Helping Physicians Understand Asthma Disparities and Improve Care Tweet According to experts, considerable disparities exist among people of different races and ethnicities who suffer from asthma, and helping physicians understand how they can enhance asthma care among diverse populations may lead to improved asthma control by patients. In an effort to help facilitate and increase awareness in the physician community, Anthem, Inc. has launched a new online educational experience - Moving Toward Equity in Asthma Care. The tool is designed to promote physician-patient interactions that can lead to an improved quality of life for the physician's patients by addressing potential gaps in care. Although asthma is a common chronic condition affecting both adults and children, diverse populations often face unique challenges when it comes to managing their asthma, which can lead to complications and hospitalization. In fact, studies show that Hispanics and African Americans with asthma are less likely to use daily controllers and are more likely to visit the emergency room and be hospitalized for asthma related conditions than non-Hispanic whites. And, Asian Americans are more likely to die from asthma than non-Hispanic whites. "The reasons health disparities exist are varied and cmplex. But, creating a collaborative environment where we can better understand these gaps and deliver culturally appropriate asthma care is necessary if we want to improve the quality of life for patients who live with asthma every day," said Craig Samitt, MD, chief clinical officer at Anthem, Inc. "This new online experience is another step in our overall commitment to help create a greater awareness about health disparities and how a better understanding can help patients successfully control their asthma." The online educational experience features a variety of scenarios about common themes of racial and ethnic asthma disparities and their effects on diverse populations' ability to successfully control their asthma. It also highlights ways physicians may be unknowingly contributing to poor asthma care for diverse populations. This educational resource is available at no cost to providers and their clinical staff nationwide, and it can be accessed from a computer, tablet, or smartphone. To access the online educational experience please visit: www.anthem.com/asthma.equity.

Hardware/Software Requirements: to access the online educational experience, users will need: A computer, tablet, or smartphone with an Internet connection. Microsoft Internet Explorer (9 or later); Google (News - Alert) Chrome (38 or later); Safari (5 or later); Mozilla Firefox (32 or later) This Enduring Material activity, Moving Toward Equity in Asthma, has been reviewed and is acceptable for up to 1.00 Prescribed credit(s) by the American Academy of Family Physicians. Term of approval begins 09/28/2016. Term of approval is for one year from this date. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161215005186/en/

