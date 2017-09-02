[December 14, 2016] New AIM Photonics TAP Facility to be Located at Kodak's Eastman Business Park Tweet Today the American Institute for Manufacturing Integrated Photonics (AIM Photonics) named Eastman Business Park (EBP) as the new home of its Test, Assembly and Packaging (TAP) manufacturing facility. The decision secures Rochester's position as a critical hub for photonics and part of a growing and thriving innovation zone. The site was selected in an open process organized by the state. The selected site is known as Building 81 and is on Lake Avenue across from the Kodak Research Laboratory. The building is now owned by ON (News - Alert) Semiconductor. ON Semiconductor will lease excess clean room, lab and office space for the TAP facility. With its world-class capabilities; Kodak's (News - Alert) legendary Eastman Business Park was a logical choice for the TAP facility. And there is plenty of room to grow and welcome new companies to the Photonics innovation zone. The site's location near Kodak Research Laboratories and over 50 acres of developable industrial land provides significant expansion opportunity. Eastman Business Park was designed for innovation and manufacturing with a wide range of capabilities including: Custom scaling and manufacturing of novel, electronic and photonic-based materials;

Environmentally responsible materials handling and recovery;

Access to world-class analytical characterization facilities and expertise Dolores Kruchten, President of Eastman Business Park said, "This spotlights the technology innvation happening at Eastman Business Park today. ON Semiconductor is an important part of the Eastman Business Park ecosystem and a great partner with Kodak, their facilities are the ideal location for the TAP facility. We look forward to collaborating with AIM Photonics, ON Semiconductor and the Rochester area community to build a new technology ecosystem, based on our innovative past and our vision for the future." About Kodak Kodak is a technology company focused on imaging. We provide - directly and through partnerships with other innovative companies - hardware, software, consumables and services to customers in graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, packaging, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets. With our world-class R&D capabilities, innovative solutions portfolio and highly trusted brand, Kodak is helping customers around the globe to sustainably grow their own businesses and enjoy their lives. For additional information on Kodak, visit us at kodak.com, follow us on Twitter (News - Alert) @Kodak, or like us on Facebook (News - Alert) at Kodak.

About Eastman Business Park Eastman Business Park is a 1,200-acre R&D and manufacturing campus with over 16 million square feet of multi-scale manufacturing, distribution, lab and office space. There are currently over 70 companies onsite employing over 6,600 people, many of them responsible for the development of our nation's next generation technologies in the areas of Energy Storage, Chemical Manufacturing, Roll-to-Roll Manufacturing and Photonics. Additionally, the Park's immense manufacturing infrastructure-including the private utilities and onsite water and wastewater management system-is a competitive advantage for its high-use tenants, especially in the Food and Agriculture industry. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161214006171/en/

