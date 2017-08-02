|
|[December 14, 2016]
New SmartMusic Delivers Deliberate Practice to More Students
MakeMusic, Inc. announced today the formal release of the new
SmartMusic, a web-based redesign of the acclaimed interactive music
practice platform for music students and educators.
"We believe that deliberate practice, with a strong connection between
student and teacher, can transform skill development," said Fred
Flowerday, MakeMusic's senior vice president of product strategy.
"SmartMusic provides a platform for teaching and learning music that
empowers this connection. The new SmartMusic makes this experience as
inclusive and affordable as possible.
"The new, web-based SmartMusic makes classroom efficiency accessible,
both with new pricing and by supporting the most widely accepted devices
in education, including the Apple iPad and the Google (News - Alert) Chromebook. This
accessibility means that millions more students will improve as
musicians with SmartMusic."
Like the classic SmartMusic, the new SmartMusic supports the proven
deliberate practice model by providing immediate feedback and making it
possible for educators to individually guide each student.
Students practice specific music assigned by their teacher and receive
instant feedback on what they played correctly - and incorrectly. They
also receive an assessment score and can hear recordings of their
performances. When they've mastered an assignment, SmartMusic sends
their score and recording back to their teacher's Gradebook to be
evaluated, graded, and documented. Teachers and students can also easily
provide comments on every performance.
In addition to interactive practice tools for students and
administrative tools that streamline classroom management and document
student progress, SmartMusic includes an unparalleled repertoire library.
"The key to any practice platform is available content," said Heath
Mathews, MakeMusic's vice president of repertoire and licensing. "Like
its predecessor, the new SmartMusic includes the music that students and
teachers are looking for, with thousands of ensemble and solo titles as
well as the world's most popular method books. What's more, we work with
music publishers around the world to further build on this collection,
and we are continually adding new pieces of repertoire to the platform."
"The new SmartMusic has been available in limited release since
September," said Greg Dell' (News - Alert)Era, MakeMusic's director of technology
implementation. "Since then it has continued to evolve thanks to
feedback from hundreds of music educators. Designed to facilitate the
participation of every student, the new SmartMusic will empower more
educators to inspire all their students to new heights."
More information on the new SmartMusic can be found at smartmusic.com.
About MakeMusic, Inc.
MakeMusic®,
Inc. is a world leader in music technology whose mission is to develop
and market solutions that transform how music is composed, taught,
learned, and performed. For more than 25 years, Finale®
has been the industry standard in music notation software, enabling
musicians worldwide to create, edit, audition, print, and publish
musical scores. MakeMusic's SmartMusic® interactive
music learning software transforms the way students practice. With an
online library of thousands of band, orchestra, and vocal pieces,
students practice with background accompaniment and receive immediate
feedback on their performance. Teachers leverage SmartMusic to
individualize instruction and document the progress of every student.
MakeMusic is also the creator of Garritan® sound
libraries, providing state-of-the-art virtual instruments with the
playback quality of a live performance, and MusicXML™, the
internet-friendly way to publish musical scores, distribute interactive
sheet music, and share music notation with a wide variety of software
programs. Additional information can be found at www.makemusic.com.
