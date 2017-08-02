[December 14, 2016] New SmartMusic Delivers Deliberate Practice to More Students Tweet MakeMusic, Inc. announced today the formal release of the new SmartMusic, a web-based redesign of the acclaimed interactive music practice platform for music students and educators. "We believe that deliberate practice, with a strong connection between student and teacher, can transform skill development," said Fred Flowerday, MakeMusic's senior vice president of product strategy. "SmartMusic provides a platform for teaching and learning music that empowers this connection. The new SmartMusic makes this experience as inclusive and affordable as possible. "The new, web-based SmartMusic makes classroom efficiency accessible, both with new pricing and by supporting the most widely accepted devices in education, including the Apple iPad and the Google (News - Alert) Chromebook. This accessibility means that millions more students will improve as musicians with SmartMusic." Like the classic SmartMusic, the new SmartMusic supports the proven deliberate practice model by providing immediate feedback and making it possible for educators to individually guide each student. Students practice specific music assigned by their teacher and receive instant feedback on what they played correctly - and incorrectly. They also receive an assessment score and can hear recordings of their performances. When they've mastered an assignment, SmartMusic sends their score and recording back to their teacher's Gradebook to be evaluated, graded, and documented. Teachers and students can also easily provide comments on every performance. In addition to interactive practice tools for students and administrative tools that streamline classroom management and document student progress, SmartMusic includes an unparalleled repertoire library. "The key to any practice platform is available content," said Heath Mathews, MakeMusic's vice president of repertoire and licensing. "Like its predecessor, the new SmartMusic includes the music that students and teachers are looking for, with thousands of ensemble and solo titles as well as the world's most popular method books. What's more, we work with music publishers around the world to further build on this collection, and we are continually adding new pieces of repertoire to the platform." "The new SmartMusic has been available in limited release since September," said Greg Dell' (News - Alert) Era, MakeMusic's director of technology implementation. "Since then it has continued to evolve thanks to feedback from hundreds of music educators. Designed to facilitate the participation of every student, the new SmartMusic will empower more educators to inspire all their students to new heights." More information on the new SmartMusic can be found at smartmusic.com.

