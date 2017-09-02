[December 14, 2016] New Tagoras Report Shows Majority of Associations Use Social Technologies for Learning Tweet CARRBORO, N.C., Dec. 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Tagoras, Inc. (http://www.tagoras.com), an independent research and consulting firm focused on lifelong learning, released its latest report outlining how membership organizations use social technologies for learning. Along with the results of survey data collected in the last quarter of 2016, the report cites real-world examples from the National Association of Charitable Gift Planners, NIGP: The Institute for Public Procurement, the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans, and the Healthcare and Businesswomen's Association. There is also commentary from the paper's sponsor, Higher Logic, an industry leader in community platforms. The survey, which had 159 qualifying responses, shows 62.9 percent of respondents currently use social technologies to support some type of learning. Additionally, 42.1 percent of those not currently using social technologies for learning report plans to begin using them in the coming year. "The data proves that not only is the old practice of social learning alive and well, but technology is giving it new life. Social learning is more than a trend or buzzword—it's been around a long time and we don't see that changing in the foreseeable future," said Tagoras cofounder Celisa Steele. For respondents who reported using socal technologies as an explicit part of a learning product or service, a majority (70.3 percent) say they use publicly available social networking sites. This is followed by private online community (66.7 percent), discussion forums (65.7 percent), and microblogging tools (44.4 percent). Social bookmarking/curation tools and photosharing sites are used by approximately a fifth of respondents (20.6 and 18.2 percent, respectively), with wikis having the lowest reported use (14.7 percent). Cited by 93.5 percent of respondents who use social technologies as an explicit part of a learning product or service, Webinars and Webcasts are the primary type of learning product augmented by social technologies. A place-based annual meeting of members ranks second, cited by 74.2 percent. Social technologies figure into five other learning products and services for the majority of respondents: place-based seminars (64.5 percent); online learning, excluding Webinars and Webcasts (62.5 percent); place-based meetings of members other than an annual conference (61.3 percent); online communities of practice (56.3 percent); and virtual conferences and trade shows (51.6 percent). Tagoras cofounder Jeff Cobb adds, "Our hope is that this report helps organizations assess their own use of social technologies for learning. We know social learning is essential for associations—the question is how can they incorporate it as effectively and strategically as possible into their future offerings."

