|[December 13, 2016]
New Data Mining Platform Accurately Predicts Effectiveness of Metastatic Prostate Cancer Treatments
A report published in today's issue of the international journal The
Lancet Oncology 1 demonstrated the power of data mining
to enhance our understanding of cancer, improve its treatment and
accelerate clinical research.
"Our research shows that tools created with shared data can detect
whether or not a new therapy is working with significantly fewer
patients than are currently required in standard clinical trials," said
Tito Fojo, MD, PhD. "This is encouraging and makes a strong case for the
expansion of broad-access data sharing and collaborative data-mining
initiatives, especially in oncology."
Using completed Phase III clinical trials collected by Project Data
Sphere, LLC (PDS), researchers from around the globe created tumor
growth models that accurately predicted patients' Overall Survival (OS)
rate - a clinical endpoint that usually takes months or even years to
ascertain. By creating a useful new surrogate endpoint, researchers
found they needed only 16 to 47 patients to establish the superiority of
one treatment over another - far fewer than the roughly 1,000 patients
needed to detect differences between treatments in present-day
metastatic prostate cancer trials.
"The goal of PDS is to enable physicians to improve care for cancer
patients through new insights derived from shared clinical trial
datasets," said Dr. Martin J. Murphy, PDS Chief Executive Officer and
study co-author. "The research performed by this multinational group of
investigators is a fantastic example of how this shared data can
validate a new endpoint and eventually reduce the time needed to prove a
cancer treatment's effectiveness."
The study results highlight how researchers can use shared clinical data
to detect patterns and ultimately accelerate cancer research, fulfilling
Vice President Joe Biden's call to unleash the power of data to achieve
the National Cancer Moonshot's2 goals.
"The value of the Project Data Sphere research platform is the
ease with which you can get access to multiple large datasets with
incredibly rich control arm data," said Dr. Fojo. "The data providers do
tremendous work up front to clean and anonymize the data prior to
uploading it to the platform, which enhances the experience for
researchers. We used oly a small fraction of PDS's data in our study,
so we believe that applying our method to even larger datasets will
yield even greater insights and will alert others to the untapped
potential of this database."
Accessing de-identified patient data aggregated within the PDS research
platform from the control arms of eight metastatic castration-resistant
prostate cancer (mCRPC) trials, the researchers used previously derived
mathematical models to discern how mCRPCs typically grow. They then
evaluated the effects of different treatments on mCRPC growth rates to
arrive at an algorithm that predicts survival based on tumor growth rate
alone.
The study involved research collaborators from 12 organizations, from
across industry, government and academia, including AstraZeneca; Sanofi
US; Pfizer, Inc.; Celgene Corporation; Mayo Medical Center; Memorial
Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Janssen, the Pharmaceutical Companies of
Johnson & Johnson; The National Cancer Institute Biometric Research
Program; The Silberman Institute of Life Sciences at the Hebrew
University (Israel); the Division of Medical Oncology, Department of
Medicine, Columbia University/New York Presbyterian Hospital; the James
J. Peters VA Medical Center; and Project Data Sphere, LLC.
The Project Data Sphere research platform provides data
scientists with no-cost access to cancer trial data provided by leading
research organizations, analytics software contributed by SAS (News - Alert), and a
collaborative online research environment to facilitate analyses of tens
of thousands of patients' records in the database.
