|[December 13, 2016]
New Cognitive Applications From FusionOps Drive Supply-Chain-First Future
FusionOps announced a suite of next-generation cognitive applications
that will drive supply-chain-first business and enable companies to
utilize their supply chains for competitive advantage. They are built on
FusionOps' award-winning enterprise platform that applies sophisticated
machine learning techniques and artificial intelligence (AI) to identify
and capitalize on opportunities that optimize business performance. The
new applications are an extension of the company's suite of supply chain
solutions.
Supply chain management has historically been a complex process, stifled
by legacy systems and operations spanning dozens of countries and
stakeholders. With heightening customer demands, greater global
competition and fewer growth opportunities, supply chains have only
become more unwieldy over time. FusionOps has spearheaded the
digitization of this complex yet vital artery for over a decade, helping
Columbia Sportswear, Mahindra USA, Merck and others transform their
operations and move ahead of the competition.
The cognitive applications from FusionOps foreshadow the evolution of
the market and the need for smarter, quicker and more agile operations.
Embedded AI and machine learning connects the dots between complex
demand signals, manufacturing data, global inventory, orders and
external data to provide a cognitive view of the operations. FusionOps
is building a system that uses its cloud to make recommendations and
take action in real-time, without requiring human input. The impact on
enterprises is evident in differentiated operations that improve
revenue, market capture, and efficiency, while optimizing business
outcomes.
"The emergence of Industry 4.0 and cutting-edge technologies like the
Internet of Things and driverless vehicles are converging to transform
the supply chain into something we've never seen the likes of," said
Shariq Mansoor, CEO of FusionOps. "Our new solutions provide a cognitive
application layer across customers' existing technologies of today and
tomorrow to transform the supply chain from a management burden to a
smart, autonomous engine that optimizes operations to drive corporate
performance. Our customers are well-positioned for success with these
apps today as they begin building their own autonomous supply chain of
the future."
Key features of the new FusionOps cognitive applications include:
-
Search: Advanced search enables business users to find
information about products, customers, plants, business units and
other critical terms in real-time without any knowledge of the
underlying systems or data - similar to how a consumer uses Google (News - Alert)
Search - in order to make quick decisions and uncover new
opportunities. The FusionOps platform indexes and stores all relevant
supply chain data from across disparate enterprise systems, (SAP,
Oracle (News - Alert) JDA, Salesforce.com, etc.) and external data sources
(suppliers, customers, etc.).
-
Supply Chain Opportunities: Sophisticated rules-based data
mining and machine learning continuously evaluates data and identifies
new opportunities for operational supply chain improvement.
Automatically generated findings are prioritized based on financial
and strategic outcomes. An example of this would be automatically
identifying opportunities to reduce inventory across thousands of SKUs
(and by extension, reduce working capital), without impacting customer
service levels.
-
Supply Chain Actions: The FusionOps cognitive applications will
recommend actions to improve supply chain performance and will be able
to automatically take action without requiring human oversight. For
instance, the system assigns a performance score to individual
suppliers, and when corrective action needs to be taken the system can
automatically notify the relevant supplier without human input.
Another example includes finding and shipping inventory to meet
unfilled orders and capture untapped revenue.
The new search feature and cognitive applications will be available in
Q4 2016. Supply chain actions will be available later in 2017. For more
information, please visit: https://www.fusionops.com/.
For over a decade, FusionOps has been helping companies across 80
countries to digitize, transform operations and optimize supply chain
performance. Customers such as Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and H. D.
Smith rely on FusionOps to bring intelligence to their global supply
chains as they continue to innovate and maintain market leadership.
"Customer expectations today are putting more and more pressure on
businesses to improve profitability, and any technologies that
accelerate our ability to get visibility in the end-to-end supply chain
- including our suppliers' supply chain and customer forecasts - can
make a significant difference in our performance," said Alessandro de
Luca, Healthcare CIO for Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. "FusionOps
shares our vision for digitalization of business and how the supply
chain must evolve in order for companies to innovate to best serve
customers."
"With every new enhancement, FusionOps demonstrates a commitment to
helping companies like ours improve time-to-insight, be more responsive
to our customers' demands and identify ways to advance and innovate,"
said Davíd Guzmán, CIO, H. D. Smith. "By utilizing tools offered by
partners like FusionOps, our team is exponentially enhanced to provide
our customers an experience beyond expectations and improve our
efficiencies at the same time."
About FusionOps
Thousands of users worldwide rely on FusionOps
as the trusted source for getting actionable knowledge to make better
decisions about their supply chain. Built on an advanced cloud platform,
FusionOps interprets and organizes customer data into real-time answers
to maximize supply chain performance.
