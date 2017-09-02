[December 13, 2016] New PUR Faucet Filtration Systems Certified to Reduce More Contaminants Than Any Other Brand Tweet PUR Water Filtration, from Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ NM: HELE), has introduced the next generation of PUR faucet filtration systems certified to reduce over 70 contaminants, including 99 percent of lead, 96 percent of mercury and 92 percent of certain pesticides, more than any other brand.1 Currently available at retailers nationwide, these filters feature MAXION® Filter Technology, PUR's unique formulation approach for blending carbon and ion exchange materials for maximum contaminant reduction. PUR faucet filters are certified by both the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) and Water Quality Association (WQA) and reduce 10x more contaminants than the leading Brita water pitcher.2 This new line-up includes: PUR Ultimate, PUR Advanced and PUR Basic. All systems offer a new and refined horizontal, space-saving design and CleanSensor™ Monitor which indicates filter status and helps guarantee you will have safer and healthier filtered drinking water. The PUR Ultimate and PUR Advanced systems feature PUR MineralClear® filters, which filter water over natural minerals for a crisp, refreshing taste. The PUR Ultimate is the first ever faucet filtration system to be equipped with Bluetooth® capabilities that track filter usage, water intake and more on your smartphone with a free app.* PUR's new faucet filter offering is available in four finishes - stainless steel style, chrome, black and white - ensuring a seamless fit into any kitchen décor. All faucet filtration systems are easy to attach with no tools required and each filter provides up to 100 gallons of clean water or up to three months of use. These new faucet filtration systems provide consumers with a variety of options and a superior solution for their tap at a time when concerns about our nation's drinking water are high. "It's hard to go a day without hearing about water quality issues in the news. At PUR we are dedicated now more than ever to providing people with a solution for cleaner drinking water that comes right from their tap," said Deb Mudway, Marketing Vice President, Helen of Troy Home. "We're excited to introduce our new line of superior water filtration products, which are certified to reduce more contaminants than any other brand. They are an affordable solution to provide healthier, great-tasting water and peace of mind for all of our consumers," Mudway said. Drinking water takes a long journey when it leaves local treatment facilities and it's often not as clean once it gets to home faucets. According to a recent report from CNN, more than 5,300 water systems in America are in violation of the EPA's lead and copper rule, a federal regulation in place to safeguard America's drinking water from its aging infrastructure.3 That means eighteen million Americans live in communities where the water systems are in violation of the law.3 As water travels through this aging infrastructure to your home, it can pick-up a number of unwanted contaminants. PUR's industry leading filters reduce contaminants that may be found in drinking water; for example PUR's faucet filters are certified to reduce lead and 70 other contaminants, including agricultural pesticides, industrial pollutants, microbial cysts, pharmaceuticals and th taste and odor of chlorine. In addition to providing superior filtration products, PUR is also focused on educating consumers about the journey water takes from source to tap. PUR recently unveiled KnowYourWater.com, a proprietary website that uses public water quality data received from the EPA to help educate consumers on what's really in their water. "Visitors can follow their water from source to treatment and through the pipes to their tap all by typing in a street address," says Mudway. "As America's water infrastructure continues to age and contaminant concerns increase, it's more important than ever to understand what could be in our water."

PUR recently launched a new branding campaign aimed at educating consumers about potential water contamination, what the standards are and how they can use PUR filters to ensure they are drinking safer, cleaner water. PUR.com features a fresh new look, educational information and resources. The new faucet filtration systems are available online at PUR.com and select retailers nationwide starting at the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price of $24.99. About PUR Marketed by the Health and Home division of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ, NM: HELE), PUR® is a leading brand in the at-home water filtration category for faucet water filters, water pitchers and dispensers, replacement filters, and refrigerator filters. MAXION® Filter Technology is PUR's commitment to superior filtration performance and innovation, by using activated carbon and ion exchange to reduce more contaminants than any other brand. Certified by NSF International and the Water Quality Association for their contamination reduction, PUR's filtration systems were the first to claim reduction of trace levels of pharmaceuticals identified in U.S. tap water. PUR's water faucet filters are certified to reduce over 70 contaminants including 99% of lead, 96% of mercury and 92% of certain pesticides while their water filter pitchers and dispensers are certified to reduce 96% of mercury and 95% of certain industrial pollutants. For more information about PUR water filtration or PUR's MAXION® Filter Technology, visit PUR.com or Facebook.com/PUR. To learn about the water quality where you live visit KnowYourWater.com. About Helen of Troy Limited Helen of Troy Limited is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO®, OXO Tot®, Hydro Flask®, Vicks®, Braun®, Honeywell (News - Alert) ®, PUR®, Febreze®; Revlon®, Pro Beauty Tools®, Sure®, Pert®, Infusium23®, Brut®, Ammens®, Hot Tools®, Bed Head®, Dr. Sinatra®, Dr. David Williams, and Dr. Whitaker®. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its affiliates) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy Limited, please visit www.hotus.com. For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit www.hotus.com. 1 As of 10/11/16 NSF Certification comparison valid for faucet mount and pour-through filters 2 Valid as of 1/23/13. Based on comparison of certifications for PUR faucet mount filter Model RF-9999 vs. Brita pitcher filter Model OB03. 3 Ganim, S. (2016, June 29) 5,300 U.S. water systems are in violation of lead rules. Retrieved from http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/28/us/epa-lead-in-u-s-water-systems/ *The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc., and any use of such marks by Kaz USA, Inc. is under license. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161213005384/en/

