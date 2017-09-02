|
|[December 13, 2016]
New PUR Faucet Filtration Systems Certified to Reduce More Contaminants Than Any Other Brand
PUR Water Filtration, from Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ NM: HELE), has
introduced the next generation of PUR faucet filtration systems
certified to reduce over 70 contaminants, including 99 percent of lead,
96 percent of mercury and 92 percent of certain pesticides, more than
any other brand.1 Currently available at retailers
nationwide, these filters feature MAXION® Filter Technology,
PUR's unique formulation approach for blending carbon and ion exchange
materials for maximum contaminant reduction. PUR faucet filters are
certified by both the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) and Water
Quality Association (WQA) and reduce 10x more contaminants than the
leading Brita water pitcher.2
This new line-up includes: PUR Ultimate, PUR Advanced and PUR Basic. All
systems offer a new and refined horizontal, space-saving design and
CleanSensor™ Monitor which indicates filter status and helps guarantee
you will have safer and healthier filtered drinking water. The PUR
Ultimate and PUR Advanced systems feature PUR MineralClear®
filters, which filter water over natural minerals for a crisp,
refreshing taste. The PUR Ultimate is the first ever faucet filtration
system to be equipped with Bluetooth® capabilities that track
filter usage, water intake and more on your smartphone with a free app.*
PUR's new faucet filter offering is available in four finishes -
stainless steel style, chrome, black and white - ensuring a seamless fit
into any kitchen décor. All faucet filtration systems are easy to attach
with no tools required and each filter provides up to 100 gallons of
clean water or up to three months of use. These new faucet filtration
systems provide consumers with a variety of options and a superior
solution for their tap at a time when concerns about our nation's
drinking water are high.
"It's hard to go a day without hearing about water quality issues in the
news. At PUR we are dedicated now more than ever to providing people
with a solution for cleaner drinking water that comes right from their
tap," said Deb Mudway, Marketing Vice President, Helen of Troy Home.
"We're excited to introduce our new line of superior water filtration
products, which are certified to reduce more contaminants than any other
brand. They are an affordable solution to provide healthier,
great-tasting water and peace of mind for all of our consumers," Mudway
said.
Drinking water takes a long journey when it leaves local treatment
facilities and it's often not as clean once it gets to home faucets.
According to a recent report from CNN, more than 5,300 water systems in
America are in violation of the EPA's lead and copper rule, a federal
regulation in place to safeguard America's drinking water from its aging
infrastructure.3 That means eighteen million Americans live
in communities where the water systems are in violation of the law.3
As water travels through this aging infrastructure to your home, it can
pick-up a number of unwanted contaminants. PUR's industry leading
filters reduce contaminants that may be found in drinking water; for
example PUR's faucet filters are certified to reduce lead and 70 other
contaminants, including agricultural pesticides, industrial pollutants,
microbial cysts, pharmaceuticals and th taste and odor of chlorine.
In addition to providing superior filtration products, PUR is also
focused on educating consumers about the journey water takes from source
to tap. PUR recently unveiled KnowYourWater.com,
a proprietary website that uses public water quality data received from
the EPA to help educate consumers on what's really in their water.
"Visitors can follow their water from source to treatment and through
the pipes to their tap all by typing in a street address," says Mudway.
"As America's water infrastructure continues to age and contaminant
concerns increase, it's more important than ever to understand what
could be in our water."
PUR recently launched a new branding campaign aimed at educating
consumers about potential water contamination, what the standards are
and how they can use PUR filters to ensure they are drinking safer,
cleaner water. PUR.com
features a fresh new look, educational information and resources.
The new faucet filtration systems are available online at PUR.com
and select retailers nationwide starting at the Manufacturer's Suggested
Retail Price of $24.99.
About PUR
Marketed by the Health and Home division of Helen of Troy Limited
(NASDAQ, NM: HELE), PUR® is a leading brand in the at-home
water filtration category for faucet water filters, water pitchers and
dispensers, replacement filters, and refrigerator filters. MAXION®
Filter Technology is PUR's commitment to superior filtration performance
and innovation, by using activated carbon and ion exchange to reduce
more contaminants than any other brand. Certified by NSF International
and the Water Quality Association for their contamination reduction,
PUR's filtration systems were the first to claim reduction of trace
levels of pharmaceuticals identified in U.S. tap water. PUR's water
faucet filters are certified to reduce over 70 contaminants including
99% of lead, 96% of mercury and 92% of certain pesticides while their
water filter pitchers and dispensers are certified to reduce 96% of
mercury and 95% of certain industrial pollutants.
For more information about PUR water filtration or PUR's MAXION®
Filter Technology, visit PUR.com
or Facebook.com/PUR.
To learn about the water quality where you live visit KnowYourWater.com.
About Helen of Troy Limited
Helen of Troy Limited is a leading global consumer products company
offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio
of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO®, OXO Tot®,
Hydro Flask®, Vicks®, Braun®, Honeywell (News - Alert)®, PUR®, Febreze®; Revlon®, Pro
Beauty Tools®, Sure®, Pert®, Infusium23®, Brut®, Ammens®, Hot Tools®,
Bed Head®, Dr. Sinatra®, Dr. David Williams, and Dr. Whitaker®. All
trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its affiliates)
and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more
information about Helen of Troy Limited, please visit www.hotus.com.
1 As of 10/11/16 NSF Certification comparison valid for
faucet mount and pour-through filters
2 Valid as of 1/23/13. Based on comparison of certifications
for PUR faucet mount filter Model RF-9999 vs. Brita pitcher filter Model
OB03.
3 Ganim, S. (2016, June 29) 5,300 U.S. water systems are in
violation of lead rules. Retrieved from http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/28/us/epa-lead-in-u-s-water-systems/
*The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned
by Bluetooth SIG, Inc., and any use of such marks by Kaz USA, Inc. is
under license.
