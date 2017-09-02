[December 13, 2016] New data from the Canadian Internet Registration Authority shows Canadians embracing mobile and Internet-connected devices, despite concerns about cyber-security Tweet Annual CIRA Internet Factbook looks at Canadian Internet trends, penetration, and use OTTAWA, Dec. 13, 2016 /CNW/ - Today the Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) released the latest edition of its Internet Factbook, an annual look at the domain market, the state of the global Internet, and data on how Canadians use digital technology. Access the 2016 CIRA Internet Factbook at cira.ca. Key findings from the report Canadians are concerned about an expanded set of cyber-security issues – 47 per cent of Canadians are unlikely to make a purchase from an online retailor after a cyber-attack. The same was true for the non-profit community, as 48 per cent of Canadians said they were unlikely to make donation to organizations following a cyber-attack.

– More than 40 per cent of Canadians are aware of new gTLDs. However, 70 per cent of those who were aware of these new domains indicated that they were uninterested in registering one. The Internet of things is making some Canadians nervous – 66 per cent of Canadians who were aware of the Internet of Things were concerned about the security implications of the technology. Executive quote "Canadians are some of the most connected people on the planet and our annual factbook confirms this year-after-year. However, there are areas where we need to be concerned. The adoption of mobile broadband in Canada is lagging other OECD countries and our research indicates a general level of anxiety around cyber-security issues. As new technologies are deployed, such as the Internet of Things, we need to ensure that security is at the forefront of our planning. Helping ensure the safety, security, and stability of Canadians' online experience will ensure that we can all fully participate in the digital economy."

- David Fowler, vice president of Marketing and Communications for CIRA

About CIRA The Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) manages the .CA top-level domain on behalf of all Canadians. CIRA also develops technologies and services that help support its goal of building a better online Canada. The CIRA team operates one of the fastest-growing ccTLDs, a high-performance global DNS network, and one of the world's most advanced back-end registry solutions. CIRA helps to support the Canadian Internet community through investments in Internet Exchange Points, the Canada Internet Forum, and the CIRA Community Investment Program. SOURCE Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA)

