[December 13, 2016] New Customer Licenses Validian's Technology Tweet OTTAWA, December 13, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Validian Corporation (OTCQB: VLDI) ("Validian" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in cyber-security technology, is pleased to announce that an Independent Software Vendor ("ISV") has licensed the ValidianProtect Application & Data Protection Platform and Data Protection Module, which are to be integrated into the ISV's new mobile secure money transfer & payment app. As a result, Validian has received an initial payment of $75,000 in Q4 2016. Validian also is positioned to earn another $75,000 on completion and acceptance of the integration as well as ongoing additional revenue as the number of Validian-enabled endpoints is expected to grow through the deployment of the ISV's app to the end users of its banking and enterprise customers. "Our new customer is developing a next generation mobile secure money transfer and payment app for domestic and international deployment to the end users of its banking and enterprise customers. Its integration with the core banking systems and data bases of its banking partners gives Validian key insight to the back end of the banking system.," commented Bruce Benn, Chief Executive Officer of Validian. "The banking and finance sectors continue to seek enhanced cyber security and privacy for their consumer end users particularly in mobile banking. Validian provides cyber security and privacy features that solve current security and privacy issues in the mobile banking world for the complete life cycle of data, which are nt achievable by combinations of other cyber security technologies and solutions. We believe this ISV's app will be a great showcase of Validian's technology that helps drive adoption of Validian's technology in the banking sector." About Validian Corporation Validian Corporation (OTCQB VLDI) is a leading innovator in cyber security technology that protects the life cycle of data by providing secure access, retrieval, transfer, receipt, storage and usage of digital information seamlessly on mobile, Cloud, web, local and network applications, devices, servers, databases and memory using wired, wireless and mobile networks. Validian technology enables the next generation of secure Mobile Messaging and Communications, Cloud Computing, Cloud Storage, Distributed Computing and Web Application and WebPortal Access and Usage, Software Defined Networking, the Internet of Things and SCADA, for computers, servers, data bases, intelligent sensors, tablets and SmartPhones.

The Company provides solutions that can be customized to the client's business process to ensure end-to-end authenticity, integrity and custody of high value digital assets. Validian is a U.S. public company with offices in the U.S. and Canada. Visit http://www.Validian.com for more information on its digital asset solutions. Discuss Validian events here: http://investorshangout.com/Validian-Corporation-VLDI-68278/ Safe Harbor Statement Investors should carefully consider the information contained in this news release before making an investment in the shares of the company. Information contained in this news release contains "forward looking statements", which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," expects," "may," "should," or "anticipates" or negative thereof or given that the future results covered by such forward -looking statements will be achieved. The preceding matters constitute cautionary statements identifying important factors with respect to such forward-looking statements, including certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from the future statements. Other factors could also cause actual results to vary materially from the future results covered in such forward-looking statements. Company:

Bruce Benn, CEO and President

bbenn@validian.com

+1-613-224-3535



Investor Relations:

Howard Gostfrand

info@amcapventures.com

+1-305-918-7000

SOURCE Validian Corporation

