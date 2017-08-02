[December 13, 2016] New Student Loan Rehab Portal from BillingTree Assists Agencies and Consumers Tweet PHOENIX, Dec. 13, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingTree®, the leading provider of omni-channel, integrated payments solutions to the healthcare, ARM and financial services industries, today announced the launch of the myPayrazr Portal Student Loan Rehab (SLR). The new portal enables agencies to streamline student loan collection efforts by offering affordable automated payment plans to help students better manage loans and restore their access to future borrowing. myPayrazr Portal SLR, a specialty edition of the myPayrazr Portal, addresses the growing issue of defaulted student loan debt. The portal enables agencies to establish reasonable, income based, repayment plans for qualified consumers in default on their student loans, and then accept monthly online payments 24/7 until the loan is rehabilitated. "BillingTree is committed to the ARM Industry and our latest portal serves one of the largest sources of revenue for many agencies," said Chad Probst, VP of Sales and Business Development at BillingTree. "With myPayrazr Portal SLR, agencies will save on process management and staffing; while offering tangible and attractive advantages to consumers who've fallen behind on their student loans including a streamlined and simplified facility to establish new terms plus a convenient online method to resume paying back their debt." Learn more about the myPayrazr Portal SLR here or contact BillingTree at 877-424-5587. About BillingTree

BillingTree® is the leading provider of integrated payments solutions to the healthcare, ARM and financial services industry verticals. Through its technology-enabled suite of products and services, BillingTree enables organizations to increase efficiency and decrease the costs of payment processing while adhering to compliance regulations. Leveraging more than a decade of market experience, BillingTree is dedicated to growing payments with technology through an integrated omni-channel offering, suite of proprietary products and value-added services, and a Company-wide focus on delivering extraordinary customer service.



