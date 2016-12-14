|
|[December 12, 2016]
|
New Groupon Survey Finds that 3 out of 4 Americans Fake Reactions to Gifts They Don't Like
In recognition of its first Holiday
Spa*Tacular, which runs from Dec. 12-14 and showcases instant local
gifting options from some of the top spas in the country, Groupon
(NASDAQ: GRPN) (http://www.groupon.com)
surveyed 2,000 Americans on their reactions to opening holiday gifts.
The findings, which should serve as an important guide to last-minute
shoppers looking for gifting ideas that will go over well, showed that
nearly quarters of respondents, 73 percent, regularly fake their
reactions when opening a gift. In addition to faking a reaction, 8 out
of ten respondents will lie and pretend to like a gift even when they
hate it, according to the results. Only 10 percent of respondents said
they would actually tell someone they didn't like a gift.
"No one wants to give someone a bad gift this holiday season--and based
on our research--they may never even know it if they do," said Silvija
Martincevic, vice president and general manager of health, beauty and
wellness, Groupon. "The good news is that people aren't looking for
something overly complicated to make themselves happy, but rather
something that speaks to their personality, involves one of their
favorite hobbies or has sentimental value."
The survey, conducted by market researchers, OnePoll, and commissioned
by Groupon found the average person takes under five seconds to know if
they like a present. The results also revealed that women are bigger
fakers than men with 77 percent regularly faking their reaction to a
gift compared to 63 percent of men.
Men are nearly twice as likely to say if they didn't like a gift, with
17 percent of men dishing out true feedback versus just 9 percent of
women. And if Grandma says she likes your gift she might not be telling
the truth - the likelihood of saying if you don't like a gift goes down
with age, with just 8 percent of the over 55 category telling the truth.
"While there are a number of very good actors among our family and
friends, we've found that the best gifts usually involve something more
personalized and experiential," Martincevic said.
Groupon's Holiday Spa*Tacular offers shoppers a number of ways to help
make sure everyone on their list truly loves their gifts this year with
available spa packages from top national brands and well-known places
such as the following:
-
The Spa at Four Seasons (locations include: Chicago,
Beverly
Hills, Toronto,
Palo
Alto, Santa
Fe, Maui
and Baltimore)
-
Spas at the Marriott (SaLus Spa Miami,
Hibiscus Myrtle
Beach, Magnolia Spa Savannah,
Enliven Spa and Salon Miami,
Spa Aquae Las
Vegas)
-
DryBar (Washington
DC, five locations)
-
The Woodhouse Day Spa (Austin,
Detroit,
Palm
Beach Gardens, Harlow's
Casino Resort, Belton,
Bethesda)
-
The Intercontinental Spa (Boston
and St.
Louis, Monterrey)
-
Spas at the Fairmont Hotel (Chateau Montebello,
Well & Being Spa Scottsdale,Willow
Stream Spa Maui)
-
Bliss Spas (Hollywood
and Dallas)
-
Spa of Colonial Williamsburg
-
Spas at Hyatt Hotels - (Hyatt Regency: Spa 66 Fort
Lauderdale, Spa Avania Scottsdale,
Agua Serena Indian
Wells, Windflower Spa San
Antonio)
-
Spa Atlantic at the Atlantic Resort - Fort
Lauderdale
-
Spa at the Westin Mission Hills Palm
Springs
-
Spas at Sheraton Hotels (Aji Spa at the Sheraton Wild Horse - Phoenix,
Ho'ola Spa at the Honua Kai Resort - Lahaina)
And throughout the three-day Holiday Spa*Tacular event, Groupon is
giving everyone the opportunity to win a lifetime of massages--a $36,738
value. Anyone who purchases a beauty and spa deal during the event will
be automatically entered to win or users can submit their name by
visiting https://www.groupon.com/pages/lifetime-of-massages.**
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, users will receive an extra $10 OFF massages and
facials with code LUXE10*, and on Weds., Dec. 14 users will receive an
extra 25 percent off with code RELAX25* on beauty and spa deals.
Massages, pampering packages, facials, mani-pedis and haircut and
coloring services are some of the most popular types of beauty and spa
deals sold via Groupon during the holiday season.
For more information on the survey results, please visit https://www.groupon.com/pages/gift-face.
To view Groupon's entire collection of holiday gifts, visit the popular
gift shop here https://www.groupon.com/occasion/gift-shop.
"Groupon" is a registered trademark of Groupon, Inc. All other names
used may be trademarks owned by their respective holders.
*Valid only on Beauty and Spa deals. 1 unit per transaction; max 3
uses per customer. Up to $50 discount per deal. Exclusions apply. Please
visit gr.pn/promofaq
for full details.
**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE
YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
The winner shall receive Groupon Bucks in an amount that will allow
the winner to purchase one (1) sixty (60) minute standard massage on groupon.com
(currently valued at thirty-nine dollars ($39 USD and CDN)) each month
for thirty-one (31) years. Groupon Bucks will be deposited into the
winner's groupon.com
account at periodic increments and will expire on a rolling basis if not
used to purchase a massage during a particular month.
To enter by making a purchase, buy any Beauty & Spas Local voucher.
To enter without making a purchase, complete the questionnaire located
above. Limit 10 entries per person per day regardless of method of
entry. Odds of winning depend on the total number of entries received.
Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes only open to legal residents
of 50 U.S., D.C., and Canada (excluding Quebec), 18+. Entry period ends:
11:59 p.m. ET on 12/14/16. ARV of prize: $36,738 (USD & CAD). Subject to
full Official
Rules. Sponsor: Groupon Inc., 600 West Chicago Avenue, Ste.
400, Chicago, IL 60654. Groupon is not responsible and will not pay for
Winner's travel to and from massage redemptions. Not all geographic
markets may have massage providers offering services through Groupon
that are within an immediately accessible geographic location.
About Groupon
Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is building the daily habit in local commerce,
offering a vast mobile and online marketplace where people discover and
save on amazing things to do, see, eat and buy. By enabling real-time
commerce across local businesses, travel destinations, consumer products
and live events, shoppers can find the best a city has to offer.
Groupon is redefining how small businesses attract and retain customers
by providing them with customizable and scalable marketing tools and
services to profitably grow their businesses.
To download Groupon's top-rated mobile apps, visit www.groupon.com/mobile.
To search for great deals or subscribe to Groupon emails, visit www.groupon.com.
To learn more about the company's merchant solutions and how to work
with Groupon, visit www.groupon.com/merchant.
