|[December 12, 2016]
New Research from Walgreens and Scripps Translational Science Institute Demonstrates the Value of Automated Health Tracking
Walgreens today announced findings from a collaborative study with the
Scripps Translational Science Institute (STSI) suggesting that automated
health tracking can significantly improve long-term health engagement.
The study examined utilization patterns of participants in Walgreens
Balance Rewards for healthy choices® (BRhc), an industry leading,
self-monitoring program that allows members to track health activities
and receive incentives for continued tracking and healthy behaviors. It
explored the impact of manual versus automatic data entries through a
supported device or via apps, the study results were recently published
in the Journal of Medical Internet Research.1
The researchers examined activity tracking data - including exercise,
weight, sleep, blood pressure, blood glucose data recorded, tobacco use
and oxygen saturation - from more than 450,000 BRhc members in 2014.
After identifying users with sufficient follow-up data, the study
explored trends in participation over time. The results demonstrated
that 77 percent of users manually recorded their activities and
participated in the program for an average of five weeks. However, users
who entered activities automatically using the BRhc supported devices or
apps remained engaged four times longer and averaged 20 weeks of
participation.
"This is the first chapter of a remarkable collaboration with Walgreens,
enabling us to understand real world connectivity with mobile device
health applications, along with behavior and outcome patterns, in an
exceptionally large and diverse cohort," said Eric Topol, MD, director,
STSI.
"Consumers are increasingly more engaged in their own healthcare and
wellness. Digital technology that enables easy data tracking of healthy
behaviors, combined with incentives, and trusted professional support,
provide additional motivation for our customers to more easily manage
their health," said Harry Leider, M.D., chief medical officer,
Walgreens. "e're especially encouraged by the results of this study. In
the two years since it was initiated, we've seen a shift from the
majority of members in the program tracking their activities manually,
to most now tracking them automatically. We're pleased to continue our
relationship with Scripps to advance our work in a way that results in a
positive impact on behaviors and outcomes."
The Walgreens Balance Rewards for healthy choices program can be
accessed either online or through the Walgreens mobile app. One of the
main features of the program is the use of existing consumer incentives
to motivate voluntary participation. Through participation in BRhc,
members receive loyalty points redeemable for discounts on purchases.
For more information about Walgreens Balance Rewards for healthy
choices, please visit https://walgreens.com/healthychoices.
This research was supported in part by the National Institutes of Health
(NIH)/National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences through a
grant UL1TR001114, and a grant from the Qualcomm (News - Alert) Foundation.
STSI is a National Institutes of Health-sponsored site in San Diego that
merges the considerable biomedical science expertise of The Scripps
Research Institute with Scripps Health's exceptional patient care and
clinical research capabilities. This innovative research partnership is
leading the effort to translate wireless and genetic medical
technologies into high-quality, cost-effective treatments and
diagnostics for patients.
About Walgreens
Walgreens (www.walgreens.com),
one of the nation's largest drugstore chains, is included in the Retail
Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA),
the first global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. More
than 10 million customers interact with Walgreens each day in
communities across America, using the most convenient, multichannel
access to consumer goods and services and trusted, cost-effective
pharmacy, health and wellness services and advice. Walgreens operates
8,175 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of
Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Walgreens omnichannel
business includes Walgreens.com and VisionDirect.com. Approximately 400
Walgreens stores offer Healthcare Clinic or other provider retail clinic
services.
