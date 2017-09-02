|
|[December 12, 2016]
New iCE40 UltraPlus™ Devices from Lattice Semiconductor Accelerate Customer Innovation in Smartphones and IoT Edge Devices
Lattice
Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC), the leading provider of
customizable smart connectivity solutions, today announced its new iCE40
UltraPlus™ FPGA devices, one of the industry's most energy-efficient &
programmable mobile heterogeneous computing (MHC) solutions. This latest
addition to the iCE40 Ultra family delivers eight times more memory (1.1
Mbit RAM (News - Alert)), twice the digital signal processors (8x DSPs), and improved
I/Os over previous generations. Available in multiple package sizes, the
programmable nature of the iCE40 UltraPlus device is ideal for
smartphones, wearables, drones, 360 cameras, human-machine interfaces
(HMIs) and industrial automation, as well as security and surveillance
products.
New iCE40 UltraPlus™ devices from Lattice Semiconductor accelerate customer innovation in Smartphones and IoT edge devices. (Photo: Business Wire)
Enabling a new way to interact with electronic devices, the iCE40
UltraPlus device is well suited for voice recognition, gesture
recognition, image recognition, haptics, graphics acceleration, signal
aggregation, I3C bridging and more. This brings added
intelligence to smartphones and IoT edge products, such as wearables and
home audio assisted devices, to be always on, always listening and ready
to instantly process commands locally without going to the cloud.
The MHC paradigm is concentrated around a highly energy-efficient method
for computing algorithms quickly and locally using dissimilar processors
to offload power hungry application processors (APs) in battery-powered
devices. More DSPs offer the ability to compute higher-quality
algorithms, while increased memory allows data to be buffered for longer
low-power states. The flexible I/Os enable a more distributed
heterogeneous processing architecture. This combination provides
flexibility to enable OEMs and the Maker market to quickly deliver key
innovations, such as always on sensor buffers and acoustic beam forming.
Imagine interacting with your mobile product, but without ever touching
it. The iCE40 UltraPlus device will enable the responsiveness required
to deliver this functionality. Applications include, but are not limited
to:
-
Always-on sensor buffer amp; distributed processing for mobile devices at
sub-1 mW power consumption
-
Always-on sensor functionality while the AP is in sleep mode
-
Enables functions such as gesture detection, facial recognition,
audio enhancement, audio beam forming, phrase detection, double
tap, shake-to-wake and pedestrian dead reckoning (PDR)
-
Frame buffer and graphics acceleration for wearables and white goods
-
Always-on display while AP is in sleep mode
-
Interface bridge from MCU to display
-
Multi-layer graphics acceleration for improved system power
consumption
-
Microphone array beamforming for battery-powered mobile devices
-
Superior audio quality using multiple mics for background noise
reduction as well as audio equalization
-
Aggregating various GPIOs, SPI, UART, I2C, I3C
signals and more over a single PCB trace eliminates routing contention
issues to reduce system cost and simplify designs
"Distributed processing demands are increasing in mobile applications
and Lattice's iCE40 UltraPlus is optimized to address these
requirements. As the newest addition to our successful iCE40
Ultra™ product family, the iCE40 UltraPlus FPGAs expand its market
reach to system designers who require FPGA functionality with improved
DSP compute power, more I/Os and increased memory for buffering," said
C.H. Chee, senior director of marketing, mobile & consumer division at
Lattice Semiconductor. "Our solution will reduce design complexity,
system power consumption and time-to-market, while enhancing
responsiveness of tomorrow's mobile devices."
Key features of the iCE40 UltraPlus product include:
-
Integrated 1.1 Mb SRAM, 8 DSP blocks, up to 5K LUTs and Non-Volatile
Configuration Memory (NVCM) for instant-on applications
-
MIPI-I3C support for low-resolution, always-on camera
applications
-
Sub 100 micro watt of standby power consumption
-
Compact form factor with package sizes starting as low as 2.15 x 2.55
mm for space-constrained consumer markets
-
QFN package suitable for addressing industrial market needs
-
Ideal for critical low-latency acceleration functions
The iCE40 UltraPlus product evaluation samples and boards are now
available. To learn more, please visit: http://www.latticesemi.com/iCE40UltraFamily.
About Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) provides smart connectivity
solutions powered by our low power FPGA, video ASSP, 60 GHz millimeter
wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial,
computing, and automotive markets worldwide. Our unwavering commitment
to our customers enables them to accelerate their innovation, creating
an ever better and more connected world.
For more information about Lattice please visit http://www.latticesemi.com/.
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design),
iCE40 Ultra, iCE40 UltraPlus and specific product designations are
either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor
Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other
countries.
GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are
for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their
respective holders.
