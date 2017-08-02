[December 09, 2016]

New Show 'Tech Scenes' in Production with New Media Company Lead by Change

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- What makes tech leaders and the cities where they live, thrive? That is the question that Jeff Martin, producer of the recently formed media group Lead by Change sets out to answer in the new series 'Tech Scenes.'

The series starts in Los Angeles, California where Martin visits with tech entrepreneurs, investors and influencers as they walk the Santa Monica Promenade, talk on the steps of UCLA, and grab a beer in Manhattan Beach. "We wanted to explore the city, talk with the people that are making it happen and learn what makes their tech scene unique," says Martin.

Episode one, season one starts out strong with visiting ten guests in a variety of areas across Los Angeles. Rich in content, beautiful to watch and carrying its own vibe, the show gets you behind-the-scenes on these leaders. Martin hopes people can relate to the guests on the show. "The American Dream is still alive," he says, "and technology is leveling the playing field."

The show is currently in pre-production, filming additional cities including Boston, Chicago, Austin and others. Media organizations, networks, brands and others interested in discussing opportuities with Tech Scenes are encouraged reach out to Change@Collective-Genius.com

Watch Trailer: Tech Scenes - Episode One - Los Angeles

About:

Jeff Martin is the CEO and Founder of Collective Genius and Producer and Founder of Lead by Change

Collective Genius (www.collective-genius.com) - provides recruiting for software and technology companies

Lead by Change (www.leadbychange.com) - produces shows on technology leaders and the cities where they live

Contact: Change@Collective-Genius.com

