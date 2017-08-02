|
New Hydro-Québec service - Track daily electricity use with Consumption Profile
MONTRÉAL, Dec. 8, 2016 /CNW Telbec/ - Just in time for our colder weather, Hydro-Québec is making the new Consumption Profile tool available to residential customers. Thanks to next-generation meters, this online tool tells you about your everyday use of electricity.
The Consumption Profile provides all kinds of information:
- See daily, monthly and yearly electricity use.
- Compare it with last year's numbers.
- Gain a better understanding of variations in electricity use due to regional temperatures.
- et tips on saving.
The Consumption Profile is available now if you've created your Customer Space on the Hydro-Québec Web site. This personal space includes many services, such as viewing and paying bills, entering into a payment arrangement and reporting a change of address.
Heating: 50% of your electricity bill
As winter approaches, Hydro-Québec would like to remind you that heating typically accounts for over 50% of your electricity bill. That makes it the biggest factor that you can change to lower your bill.
Here are some good ways to do that:
- Turn down the temperature a few degrees at night or when you go out.
- Don't heat unused rooms.
- Use electronic thermostats, which are very precise and keep the temperature where you want it to within a tenth of a degree.
- Clean your heating devices—remove dust from baseboard heaters and hot air ducts.
- Seal all openings in outside walls, such as those for electrical outlets, switches, pipes and ventilation ducts.
SOURCE Hydro-Québec
