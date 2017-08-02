[December 08, 2016] New Secure Data Exchange from SecureDx.net Protects Electronic & Cloud Messaging and Communications Tweet DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureDx.net has announced a new product, Secure Data Exchange (SDE) that provides what's been missing with other message security systems. For example, Cloud messages are used in patient/physician PHI (Patient Health Information) exchanges. These interactions are typically achieved using unsecure email notifications and data access links to cloud, which present an easy target for intrusive hackers. SDE Client Technology gives patients and their healthcare providers a level of messaging security that complies with HIPAA data security requirements. In addition, SDE provides business users with an added layer of message security that minimizes the exposure of critical data. SDE uses two forms of authentication - PWD/PIN commonly used by government agencies for entity authentication, which improves entity authenticatin over typical use of only user id and password. SDE also allows users to block access to secure information (financial, healthcare, legal, private personal information) in the event the mobile device is lost or stolen, even if the password and PIN are discovered. Also, SDE provides the step-by-step information needed to locate a missing device. With SDE, users can select their preferred email and messaging service for both regular and secure messages. SDE can support attachments, track sent messages for receipt/review, and revoke access to messages and attachments at any time. SDE also acts as the "black box," independent of any mobile manufacturer or service provider. It protects an individual's privacy and access control and places the responsibility of who can access secure information with the user rather than the provider. This means the two goals of: 1) secure information access, and 2) individual privacy are realized.

For example, if law enforcement demands access to secure data (via a court order), a service provider or device manufacturer would not be able to grant unencrypted access to SDE files. The court order would have to apply to a specific individual. Even if the individual has to reveal secure data on their mobile device, by using their two forms of authentication, the privacy and security of other SDE users are not compromised. With the use of SDE technology and the Cloud, two-way communication can occur with a direct transaction exchange while protecting user privacy and eliminating multiple steps. Users will benefit from the level of access provided by the Cloud while increasing their individual security through SDE technology. For more information, please visit http://www.SecureDx.net. Media Contact:

Kacy Talati

136939@email4pr.com

