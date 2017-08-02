[December 08, 2016] New York City CIOs Reveal Hiring Plans And Top Priorities For First Half Of 2017 Tweet NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventeen percent of New York City-area technology executives surveyed recently expect to expand their IT teams in the first half of 2017, according to the just-released Robert Half Technology IT Hiring Forecast and Local Trend Report. In addition, 66 percent plan to hire only for open IT roles, 16 percent plan to put hiring plans on hold, and 2 percent expect to reduce their IT staffing levels in the first six months of the year. Hiring is not all technology leaders are thinking about, as 30 percent named maintaining the security of their IT systems and safeguarding company information as their most top-of-mind concern for the first half of 2017, while helping grow the business followed with 20 percent of the response. Top Concerns for CIOs

To further understand the priorities of New York City CIOs for the upcoming year, they were asked, "In addition to recruitment, which of the following do you anticipate will be top of mind for you in the next six months?" Their responses: Maintaining security of IT systems/safeguarding company information (30 percent)

(30 percent) Helping grow the business (20 percent)

(20 percent) Upgrading existing systems (18 percent)

(18 percent) Investing in new technologies (17 percent)

(17 percent) Staff retention (15 percent) "IT hiring activity is particularly strong in New York's finance, healthcare and media industries as we head into 2017," said Ryan Sutton, district president for Robert Half Technology in New York. "The demand for professionals in quality assurance, web development and desktop support is so strong that the professionals in these specialties are often receiving multiple job offers. Local companies are seeking tech talent in the first half of the year to assist in operational support, migration projects and the onboarding of new hires."



New York City IT Hiring Forecast* Jan.–June 2017 CIOs adding more staff to IT departments 17% CIOs planning to hire only for open IT roles 66% CIOs who plan to put IT hiring plans on hold 16% CIOs who plan to reduce their IT staff 2% Don't know future hiring plans 0%

*Numbers do not equal 100 due to rounding Hiring forecasts are based on interviews with more than 2,500 CIOs from 25 major U.S. markets who were asked to provide a six-month hiring outlook. Recruiting Challenges & Skills in Demand

Hiring challenges remain, as 60 percent of CIOs said it's somewhat or very challenging to find skilled IT professionals today. The skills in greatest demand within their organizations, according to respondents, include: Desktop support (47 percent)

(47 percent) Database management (46 percent)

(46 percent) Web development/website design (45 percent)

(45 percent) Windows administration (43 percent)

