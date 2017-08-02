|
|[December 07, 2016]
|
New Report: Newport News Asbestos Cases are Examples of Broken Legal System
A new whitepaper released today highlights how lawyers for asbestos
victims in Newport News, VA, routinely manipulate court cases to force
solvent companies to pay for injuries caused by other, bankrupt
companies.
The paper, Disconnects
& Double-Dipping, provides several examples in which
asbestos plaintiffs and their lawyers failed to identify exposures to
bankrupt companies' asbestos products until after collecting large
multi-million dollar jury awards or settlements from solvent companies.
As a result of this scheme, asbestos plaintiffs "double-dip" by
collecting through court cases and again from large trust funds set up
by bankrupt companies.
The paper was commissioned by the U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal
Reform (ILR).
"The lack of transparency in the Newport News courts allows plaintiffs'
lawyers to game the system, squeeze extra money out of businesses and
finite trust funds, and maximize their own fees on these cases," said
Lisa A. Rickard, president of ILR.
"This is not a victimless behavior," Rickard added. "Abuse today leaves
less for future claimants, and creates economic damage when companies
are forced to pay more than their fair share."
Newport News is home to many asbestos cases because it is a major
shipbuilding center and asbestos was widely used in that industry.
According to the paper, 732 asbestos cases were filed in the Circuit
Court for the City of Newport News from January 2013 until September of
this year.
The paper explains that a growing number of states have passed
"transparency" legislation to stop abuses like those found in the
Newport News courts and encourages the Virginia legislature to enact
similar reforms.
ILR seeks to promote civil justice reform through legislative,
political, judicial, and educational activities at the global, national,
state, and local levels.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world's largest business federation
representing the interests of more than 3 million businesses of all
sizes, sectors, and regions, as well as state and local chambers and
industry associations.
