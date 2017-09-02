|
|[December 07, 2016]
|
New Jersey Small Business Owner Michael Dennis Recognized as First "MetLife Small Business Champion" with a Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience at MetLife Stadium
With over 60 years of experience in serving small businesses, MetLife
recognizes that small business owners work hard. They take care of their
firms, their employees, their families, and their communities. That's
why MetLife, one of the nation's leading providers of employee benefits
to small businesses, is recognizing New Jersey small business owner
Michael Dennis of Chester Township, NJ, as its first "MetLife Small
Business Champion."
Dennis is the owner of the Big Green Group, a diversified
telecommunications firm in Fairfield, NJ, that he formed in 2010. He is
being recognized not just for building up a successful small business,
but for creating strong, loyal relationships with his employees and for
being an active citizen in his community. Factors in qualifying Dennis
to be selected as the MetLife Small Business Champion included being an
existing MetLife client with a demonstrated passion for the New York
Giants -- a team that plays at MetLife Stadium -- as well as a long
history of being an engaged community leader. To acknowledge his
accomplishments, Dennis was chosen to receive a once-in-a-lifetime
experience at MetLife Stadium.
As MetLife Small Business Champion, he was surprised by Giants legends
Dhani Jones and Super Bowl champion David Diehl with a "takeover" of his
business for the afternoon in which they helped run Big Green Group to
give Dennis a rare afternoon off (worked out in advance with Dennis'
employees to make sure the firm kept running smoothly). The players
provided Dennis with tickets for that evening's game and he, his wife,
and some of his staff were transported to MetLife Stadium, where they
enjoyed special game-day hospitality hosted by Giants great and Super
Bowl champion Mathias Kiwanuka, and Dennis was featured on signs and
jumbotrons throughout the stadium. The entire experience has been
captured on video to serv as a lifelong souvenir of the day, and highlights
are being distributed on social media.
"Selected from MetLife's thousands of local small businesses customers,
Mr. Dennis truly exemplifies the spirit of American entrepreneurs -
succeeding in a competitive field, serving as a model employer, and
making a difference in his community," said James Reid, executive vice
president, group benefits, MetLife. "His employees, as well as his
family members, couldn't speak highly enough about how hard he works to
move his business forward, yet always has time to listen to people's
concerns, and to mentor others. Mr. Dennis is an example that all of us
can look up to - and he is a die-hard Giants fan! We salute him as a
MetLife Small Business Champion, and wish him and the Big Green Group
continued success."
Dennis, owner of the Big Green Group, previously was a partner in and
served as Chief Operating Officer for JNET Communications, and also was
the majority owner of General Sports Venue, LLC, after a long career
with AT&T, Lucent, and Avaya (News - Alert). Michael earned a degree in government from
Dartmouth College and he has completed Executive Programs at three
leading business schools. In the February 2000 issue of Black Enterprise
magazine, he was recognized as one of the "Top 50 African-American
leaders in Corporate America." Dennis served as the chairperson for
INROADS Central New Jersey, a non-profit organization focused on
mentoring young minorities interested in working in corporate America,
from 2003 to 2005. He lives with his family in Chester.
Added Reid, "At MetLife, we believe we understand the key ingredients
for what success looks like for an entrepreneur, as we serve more than
40,000 businesses with products tailored to help companies with two to
99 employees balance costs and employee needs. We know that for the
business owner, their businesses are anything but small. That's why we
are proud that our team of experts has helped Mr. Dennis - and his
employees - confidently select and manage their benefits options. We
salute Financial Advisors of Delaware Valley and Savoy Associates in
identifying such a deserving candidate to be our first MetLife Small
Business Champion."
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates
("MetLife"), is one of the largest life insurance companies in the
world. Founded in 1868, MetLife is a global provider of life insurance,
annuities, employee benefits and asset management. Serving approximately
100 million customers, MetLife has operations in nearly 50 countries and
holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin
America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.
