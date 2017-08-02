[December 07, 2016] New governance at CellProthera Tweet CellProthera, which offers the most advanced cell therapy for the regeneration of the damaged heart muscle after myocardial infarction, has changed its corporate governance and appointed Matthieu de Kalbermatten as CEO. He succeeds Jean-Claude Jelsch (currently Chairman of the Supervisory Board) and now manages the bio-tech firm alongside the Chairman, Professor Philippe Hénon. The change to the governance of CellProthera aims mainly at : driving current and future clinical studies, increasing the company's global presence, and ensuring the successful marketing of the innovative therapy worldwide. With his solid track record of success within various organizations, Matthieu de Kalbermatten brings along management skills that are strategic for CellProthera's development. He has demonstrated detailed knowledge of the operational requirements and needs of interventional cardiology and masters the regulatory and commercial particularities of this market at international level. Previously, Matthieu de Kalbermatten was executive VP at Acrostak, a Swiss SME in the field of medical devices, carrying out similar activities to CellProthera and for which he developed its international success. An engineer graduate from ETH Zürich, Matthieu de Kalbermatten has also gaind international experience at ALSTOM and AREVA. He holds an MSc from Tokyo Institute of Technology and an MBA from the London Business School. "We decided to entrust Matthieu with the management of CellProthera owing to his experience and drive, which will undoubtedly ensure our international success without losing sight of our ultimate goal - to continue to save the lives of numerous patients and make their everyday life more comfortable." Philippe Hénon

Chairman - Founder of CellProthera

About CellProthera

CellProthera is a French biotech company developing an innovative therapy using autologous stem cells for the structural and functional regeneration of the heart following acute myocardial infarction. In 2016, following the approval of European and national regulatory agencies, CellProthera launched a phase I/IIb clinical trial which is currently being tested on 44 patients in France and Great Britain. A phase III clinical trial, extended to 150 patients in Europe, USA and Canada, will precede the marketing phase. Professor Philippe Hénon, Chairman and Scientific Director is the driving force behind the research developed by CellProthera. He is supported by Matthieu de Kalbermatten, CEO, who is in charge of the activities carried out by an experienced team of 20 persons. Jean-Claude Jelsch is the Chairman of the Supervisory Board. cellprothera.com The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161207005573/en/

