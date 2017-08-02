|
|[December 07, 2016]
|
New governance at CellProthera
CellProthera, which offers the most advanced cell therapy for the
regeneration of the damaged heart muscle after myocardial infarction,
has changed its corporate governance and appointed Matthieu de
Kalbermatten as CEO. He succeeds Jean-Claude Jelsch (currently Chairman
of the Supervisory Board) and now manages the bio-tech firm alongside
the Chairman, Professor Philippe Hénon.
The change to the governance of CellProthera aims mainly at : driving
current and future clinical studies, increasing the company's global
presence, and ensuring the successful marketing of the innovative
therapy worldwide.
With his solid track record of success within various organizations,
Matthieu de Kalbermatten brings along management skills that are
strategic for CellProthera's development. He has demonstrated detailed
knowledge of the operational requirements and needs of interventional
cardiology and masters the regulatory and commercial particularities of
this market at international level.
Previously, Matthieu de Kalbermatten was executive VP at Acrostak, a
Swiss SME in the field of medical devices, carrying out similar
activities to CellProthera and for which he developed its international
success.
An engineer graduate from ETH Zürich, Matthieu de Kalbermatten has also
gaind international experience at ALSTOM and AREVA. He holds an MSc
from Tokyo Institute of Technology and an MBA from the London Business
School.
"We decided to entrust Matthieu with the management of CellProthera
owing to his experience and drive, which will undoubtedly ensure our
international success without losing sight of our ultimate goal - to
continue to save the lives of numerous patients and make their everyday
life more comfortable."
Philippe
Hénon
Chairman
- Founder of CellProthera
About CellProthera
CellProthera is a French biotech
company developing an innovative therapy using autologous stem cells for
the structural and functional regeneration of the heart following acute
myocardial infarction.
In 2016, following the approval of European and national regulatory
agencies, CellProthera launched a phase I/IIb clinical trial which is
currently being tested on 44 patients in France and Great Britain. A
phase III clinical trial, extended to 150 patients in Europe, USA and
Canada, will precede the marketing phase.
Professor Philippe Hénon, Chairman and Scientific Director is the
driving force behind the research developed by CellProthera. He is
supported by Matthieu de Kalbermatten, CEO, who is in charge of the
activities carried out by an experienced team of 20 persons. Jean-Claude
Jelsch is the Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
cellprothera.com
The original source-language text of this announcement is the official,
authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation
only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text,
which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161207005573/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]