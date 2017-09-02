[December 06, 2016] New Website, www.tellmrtrump.com, Lets You Voice Your Opinions and Comments to Donald Trump Tweet MAHWAH, N.J., Dec. 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- King of The Domain recently launched www.tellmrtrump.com. People want their opinions heard about all the poignant issues in today's political and social environment. The latest site developed by King of The Domain will offer the ideal platform for people not only to be heard by others who will rate and comment on their posts but also have the chance to have their posted suggestion or comment emailed directly to the President if it scores a high enough ranking on the site after 14 days of being posted. Once the postings reach an approval rating of 60% or higher from other users and have been posted a minimum of 14 days, those opinions will be forwarded directly to the President from tellmrtrump.com not the poster. Photo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161205/445589 King of The Domain and tellmrtrum.com are not associated with any political party or group, special interest or lobbyist and we welcome views from everyone who wants to be heard. Anyone can register for free at tellmrtrump.com and choose between a transparent registration or an anonymous registration. The vision behind tellmrtrump.com is to create a mega town hall in a worldwide environment. People can speak out, utilize their right to freedom of speech and be heard and, once heard, have other people express their opinions on the subject matter being discussed. Once the posts reach an approval rating of 60% or higher from other users those opinions will be forwarded directly to the President from tellmrtrump.com not the poster. "It can now be argued that a niche social site can wield more power than any other medium currently in existence, and King of The Domain's deployment of tellmrtrump.com is a leading example of how fast these sites seize market share," says Daniel J Weixeldorfer, Founder of King of The Domain and creator of tellmrtrump.com. To learn more about tellmrtrump.com or to have your voice heard, visit the site at http://www.tellmrtrump.com.

Media Contact: Daniel J Weixeldorfer

Phone: 201.669.0900 This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com. For more info visit: http://www.newswire.com To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-website-wwwtellmrtrumpcom-lets-you-voice-your-opinions-and-comments-to-donald-trump-300373795.html SOURCE King of The Domain

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]