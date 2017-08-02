[December 06, 2016] New Report Names Brainshark as a Strong Performer in Sales Enablement Automation Systems Tweet WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainshark, Inc., delivering SaaS-based sales readiness solutions, today announced it has been named a strong performer in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Enablement Automation Systems, Q4 2016, published today by Forrester Research, Inc. In the report, Brainshark is cited for covering "a range of activities from onboarding to coaching." Forrester notes that Brainshark's Sales Accelerator add-on component "reinforces the ability to coach sellers and report on how content and sellers' activity are affecting sales cycles." Brainshark is also described as "a reliable partner for sales enablement needs" in part because of its "long-established customer bases, along with well-defined services." Forrester defines sales enablement automation as a software category with a set of content administration and reporting functions that support Forrester's sales enablement execution goals through content management, prescriptive recommendations, engagement analytics, usage reporting and a seller-oriented user experience. The Forrester Sales Enablement Automation Wave offers a detailed analysis of sales enablement vendors' products and services based on careful data analysis, analysts' experience, surveys, product demos and reference calls. Brainshark is one of only nine sales enablement vendors evaluated in the report. "We believe being named a strong performer in Forrester's Sales Enablement Automation Wave validates Brainshark's leadership position as a sales enablement platform," said Greg Flynn, Brainshark CEO. "Brainshark's sales readiness platform ensures that reps are ready and prepared to have more effective buyer conversations, with innovative solutions for the critical activities of sales onboarding, training and coaching." Brainshark's award-winning sales readiness solutions help organizations deliver more effective training and coaching, empowering reps to hone their skills and master their message to engage in more valuable buyer interactions. In addition, Brainshark's powerful analytics enable companies to see which sales reps are truly ready to engage in the types of sales conversations that drive business. For more information about Brainshark, please visit www.brainshark.com. About Brainshark

Brainshark sales readiness software equips businesses with the training, coaching and content creation capabilities to achieve sales mastery and outsell the competition. With Brainshark, companies can: prepare sales teams with on-demand training that accelerates onboarding and keeps reps up-to-speed; validate readiness with sales coaching that ensures reps master your message; and empower sales organizations with rich, dynamic content that can be created quickly and accessed anywhere. Thousands of companies – including more than half of the Fortune 100 – rely on Brainshark to identify and close performance gaps, and get better results from their sales enablement initiatives. Learn more at www.brainshark.com.



