[December 06, 2016] New E-Book Focuses On How Companies Can Implement And Sustain A World-Class Ergonomics Process Tweet ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- "Five Elements of an Ergonomics Process Audit" is the fifth and final e-book in the series about the steps required to build and sustain a successful ergonomics process. These steps make up Humantech's Engagement Model, a framework for companies to follow when starting, improving, or reinvigorating a workplace ergonomics process. Certified professional ergonomists Walt Rostykus and Christy Lotz explain step five in the model, Review. The previous e-books focused on the planning, doing, and implementing phases of an ergonomics process. This e-book emphasizes the need to check progress and determine if all elements are in place and if the goals and measures are being met. Auditing a process serves multiple purposes: It holds leaders and organizations accountable for the content and results of their ergonomic improvements.

It helps you maintain focus for all elements.

It provides a checkpoint from which to correct deficiencies and revise improvement plans. To download all of the e-books in the series, visit Humantech's website.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT HUMANTECH: For over 35 years, global companies have relied on Humantech for workplace improvements. By combining experienced, board-certified ergonomists with our proprietary assessment tools and comprehensive software, we deliver integrated solutions that impact safety, quality, and productivity. At Humantech, we help companies do ergonomics right.

