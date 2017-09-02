ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New E-Book Focuses On How Companies Can Implement And Sustain A World-Class Ergonomics Process
[December 06, 2016]

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- "Five Elements of an Ergonomics Process Audit" is the fifth and final e-book in the series about the steps required to build and sustain a successful ergonomics process. These steps make up Humantech's Engagement Model, a framework for companies to follow when starting, improving, or reinvigorating a workplace ergonomics process. Certified professional ergonomists Walt Rostykus and Christy Lotz explain step five in the model, Review.    

For ovr 35 years, global companies have relied on Humantech for workplace improvements. By combining experienced, board-certified ergonomists with our comprehensive Software as a Service (SaaS) programs, we deliver integrated solutions that impact safety, quality, and productivity. At Humantech, we help companies do ergonomics right. Please visit us at www.humantech.com for more information. (PRNewsFoto/Humantech, Inc.)

The previous e-books focused on the planning, doing, and implementing phases of an ergonomics process. This e-book emphasizes the need to check progress and determine if all elements are in place and if the goals and measures are being met.  Auditing a process serves multiple purposes:

  • It holds leaders and organizations accountable for the content and results of their ergonomic improvements.
  • It helps you maintain focus for all elements.
  • It provides a checkpoint from which to correct deficiencies and revise improvement plans.

To download all of the e-books in the series, visit Humantech's website.


ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT HUMANTECH:

For over 35 years, global companies have relied on Humantech for workplace improvements. By combining experienced, board-certified ergonomists with our proprietary assessment tools and comprehensive software, we deliver integrated solutions that impact safety, quality, and productivity. At Humantech, we help companies do ergonomics right.

Please visit us at www.humantech.com for more information.

 

Contact: Jennifer Sinkwitts

Tel. 734.663.3330 ext. 132

jsinkwitts@humantech.com

 

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20120202/DE46950LOGO

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-e-book-focuses-on-how-companies-can-implement-and-sustain-a-world-class-ergonomics-process-300372923.html

SOURCE Humantech


