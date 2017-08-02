[December 06, 2016] New App from Slice Finds Sales and Puts Cash Back in Your Pocket Tweet SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Slice, the free mobile and online app indispensable to smart online shoppers, today released Slice Drops, a new app that enables users to receive refunds when items they've bought go on sale. Slice Drops takes the popular price drops feature from Slice to the next level, with more supported merchants and more ways to save in one powerful app, just in time for the holiday shopping season. "People love the experience of getting an e-mail that says they have money coming to them, whether it's tens or hundreds of dollars," said Harpinder Singh, CEO, Slice. "We wanted to create even more opportunities to deliver that kind of happiness with Slice Drops." Online retailer price protection is often thought of as a cumbersome, difficult task, with countless steps to complete and too much time wasted. Slice Drops rids consumers of the obsessive-compulsive deal-watching and logistical grunt-work, making it easier than ever to capture savings. The app delivers a slew of new and improved features including: Support of more than 35 merchants: In addition to the current list o supported merchants including Macy's, Best Buy, J. Crew, and Pottery Barn, Slice Drops also delivers refunds from new retailers: Gap, Old Navy, Athleta, Wal-Mart, and Banana Republic. Automatic-request merchants: Slice Drops will automatically request price drops from Nordstrom, REI, and Anthropologie, with more being constantly added. Tracking and savings tally: With its new tracking screen, shoppers will know exactly which purchases Slice Drops is tracking. Additionally, the app displays total cumulative savings. Amazon price protection: Slice Drops is the only service to offer Amazon price protection. At launch, Slice Drops will give up to $20 cash back against Amazon price changes this holiday season. "It seems that every day there is another big sale—it's not just about Black Friday and Cyber Monday anymore, so there's a high likelihood that you might buy something today that goes on sale later," commented Singh. "With Slice Drops, shoppers can be assured that they'll get the best price, and maybe some extra jingle in their pockets this holiday shopping season." Slice Drops is free and available for both iOS and Android beginning today. Download in either the App Store or Google Play. For more information, please visit https://www.slice.com/slice-drops.

About Slice Technologies Slice is online shopping, smarter. Slice's technology automatically identifies e-receipts within inboxes and extracts every data point about every purchase to create digital commerce products that delight consumers and create business value for partners. Slice is transforming online shopping and retail by unveiling never-before-seen digital commerce data via its APIs, information products, and consumer applications. Based in San Mateo, California, Slice is an independent, wholly-owned subsidiary of Rakuten. For media inquiries, please contact Julia Handel at either (917) 776-4898 or julia@slice.com. Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161205/445909LOGO To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-app-from-slice-finds-sales-and-puts-cash-back-in-your-pocket-300373421.html SOURCE Slice

