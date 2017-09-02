|
|[December 06, 2016]
|
New Study: 2016 Voters and Poll Workers See Improved Technology as Key to Restoring Trust in U.S. Voting System
Smartmatic,
the world's leading elections company, released research today,
highlighting voters' concerns over the current state of America's voting
machines and underlining the connection between outdated technology and
a lack of trust in U.S. voting systems. Conducted by the global insight
and analytics consultancy Edelman (News - Alert) Intelligence, the findings show that
following a contentious presidential election, the majority of 2016 U.S.
voters want to see investment in new voting systems and technology, and
believe that updated technology will increase trust in elections.
Key Research Findings
1. Eight in 10 voters and nearly 90 percent of poll workers believe
upgrades to the nation's voting technology will strengthen and build
trust in elections.
2. One in five Americans who voted in the presidential contest do not
fully trust that the national election results were accurately
tabulated; and one in three have concerns about the accuracy of the
voting technology used at their polling place.
3. 69 percent of polled voters - and nearly 80 percent of
African-Americans, Hispanics and voters with a disability - said they
would support an initiative or legislation that would advocate for or
fund improvements to U.S. voting technology.
4. 35 percent of African-American and Hispanic voters stated that the
voting process at their local polling place was time-consuming and
inefficient, versus 25 percent of voters overall.
5. 86 percent of voters who used electronic voting machines believed
them to be the most secure voting system.
Voters and poll workers lack confidence in U.S. voting system
The nationally representative survey of 1,000 voters and 550 poll
workers, reflecting all political party affiliations, demonstrated the
degree to which outdated voting systems impact voters' confidence in the
election results.
"According to our findings, one in five Americans who voted in the
presidential contest do not fully trust that the national election
results were accurately tabulated," said Kari Butcher, Executive Vice
President of Edelman Intelligence. "And one in three have concerns about
the accuracy of the voting technology used at their polling place."
After reading information from a study by the Brennan
Center for Justice that revealed the majority of America's existing
voting machines are dangerously outdated, 36 percent of voters surveyed
said they trusted the national election results less.
Of note, results showed that respondents were most confident in the
voting system when using technology, compared to other methods such as
voting by mail or paper ballots. Still, nearly 80 percent of voters want
upgrades to existng voting technology, and more than 80 percent feel
these updates would not only increase trust in the system, but improve
the overall election process and strengthen U.S. democracy.
"Confidence-from the first ballot cast to the final result-is the
bedrock of democracy," said Smartmatic CEO Antonio Mugica. "The
contentious 2016 presidential election cast doubt on U.S. election
systems and reduced voter confidence in the election process. This
research delivers a clear message: secure voting technology increases
voter confidence and overall trust in elections. Now is the time to
update voting systems for the next election in 2018."
Minority voters feel disproportionately affected by failing technology
More than one-third of African-American and Hispanic voters said their
voting process was time-consuming and inefficient, and nearly half of
Hispanic voters reported using outdated voting technology. And an
overwhelming 92 percent of African-Americans surveyed and nearly nine in
10 Hispanics felt voters deserved better technology.
These findings compound the results of previous
Smartmatic research which found that 83 percent of African-American
and 76 percent of Hispanic voters agreed the country needs to invest in
modernizing the voting system as a way to increase voter participation
and thereby strengthen democracy.
Voters deserve and would like to see improvements in the system
Sixty-nine percent of surveyed voters overall-and nearly 80 percent of
African-Americans, Hispanics and voters with a disability-said they
would support an initiative or legislation that would advocate for or
fund improvements to U.S. voting technology. Unsurprisingly, 82 percent
of poll workers agreed.
"We're seeing very clearly that American voters and poll workers, alike,
are calling for changes to outdated voting systems-to build trust,
promote inclusion and to strengthen their nation's democracy," said
Mugica. "This research demonstrates a clear need to make improvements to
the systems before the next election cycle.
The research findings showed:
Voters and poll workers do not fully trust the system today
-
56 percent of African-American voters, compared with 81 percent of
overall voters, trust that the national election results were
accurately tabulated.
-
35 percent of voters overall are concerned about the accuracy of the
voting technology used at their local polling places.
-
36 percent of overall voters trust the national election results less
after learning that 43 states use electronic voting machines that are
at least 10 years old.
Voting machines are perceived to be the most secure voting system
-
The majority of voters (51 percent) and poll workers (56 percent)
surveyed believe that voting machines are the most secure voting
system.
-
Overall, voters feel most confident in the system they use personally,
when comparing voting by paper at the polls, voting by machine at the
polls or voting by mail.
-
86 percent of voters who used electronic voting machines believed
them to be the most secure voting method, compared with the 60
percent who voted on paper or using a punch card and 57 percent of
those who used voting by mail who felt most confident in their
respective system.
-
Confidence in the voting system used was highest among those who
voted by machine at the polls.
Minority voters feel disproportionately affected by outdated or
failing technology
-
Nearly nine in 10 African-American and Hispanic voters say improving
U.S. voting technology would increase trust in the voting system.
-
35 percent of African-American and Hispanic voters stated that the
voting process at their local polling place was time-consuming and
inefficient, versus 25 percent of voters overall.
-
46 percent of Hispanic voters say the voting technology at their local
polling place was outdated, compared with 32 percent of voters overall.
Voters deserve and would like to see improvements in the system
-
69 percent of voters and 82 percent of poll workers would support
initiatives to advocate for or fund improvements to voting technology
in the U.S.
-
92 percent of African-American voters and nearly nine in 10 Hispanic
voters and voters with disabilities want better technology.
Additional information on the recent survey, which was conducted by
Edelman Intelligence, can be found here.
About Smartmatic
Founded in the U.S. in 2000, Smartmatic is the leading provider of
voting technologies and solutions worldwide. The company has managed
elections across five continents, processing over 3.7 billion votes. It
serves customers through an organization comprising over 600 employees
across 12 offices around the world. For more information, visit www.smartmatic.com
About Edelman Intelligence
Edelman Intelligence is an independent global market research firm and
the integrated research, analytics and measurement division of Edelman.
