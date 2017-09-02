[December 05, 2016] New Sports TV Viewing Data Reveals Multi-Billion Dollar Opportunity: Personalized Sports Highlights for Fans Tweet PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 5, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports programming is often cited as "DVR-proof", but a new survey reveals that fans record live sports so they don't miss great games, and to customize viewing experiences. Thuuz Sports' survey of more than 1,000 pay TV subscribers indicates that the vast majority of sports fans with DVRs use them regularly to record games. Respondents expressed strong interest in automatically personalized video highlight reels, and willingness to pay a significant premium to access such a service. "Over the past decade, DVR viewing has undermined certain elements of the TV business. Reacting to this threat, sports TV executives have rightly focused on the genre's relative strength, calling sports programming 'DVR-proof'," says Ring Digital llc principal Brian Ring. "Sports are best viewed live, but this survey highlights the fact that most fans with DVRs regularly use them to customize their sports viewing in a near-live fashion. Indeed, our dataset provides strong evidence that a multi-billion-dollar opportunity exists for TV providers and sports networks to super-serve this user behavior, creating a better TV bundle." Highlights of the data include: 84.3% of pay TV subscribers with DVRs use them to record sports

84.0% of those Sports DVR Users report doing so at least several times monthly

Two of the top three reasons given for Sports DVR usage relate to watching sports that viewers would otherwise miss all or part of

70.1% of sports fans who use DVRs state being "extremely" or "very" interested in automated curation of personalized highlights fro recently recorded games

The average monthly amount people expect to pay for such a service is $11.74 Emphasis on live action is evolving towards inclusion of richer functionality, and this survey reveals further room for innovation. Thuuz Sports' metadata, including algorithmic determination of excitement levels, is an example of how emerging technologies open new service possibilities. "Thuuz is all about enhancing fan experiences for games and highlights through metadata indicating the best moment to tune-in, which can also be extended to automatically assemble personalized playlists for each subscriber," says Warren Packard, CEO of Thuuz Sports. "These survey results strengthen our commitment to personalized, real-time sports video highlights as a growth strategy for TV operators, sports networks, leagues and teams."

With fan interest in paying premiums at double-digit monthly dollar levels, and considering the population of tens of millions of sports fans in the United States alone, there is a multi-billion-dollar opportunity to personalize highlights. The full research report is available for free as an eBook download here: eBook Download: Are Live Sports Really DVR-Proof? Thuuz Sports will host a Webcast featuring Warren Packard, Brian Ring, and a special guest panelist, on December 15, 2016 at 9:00am PST / 12:00pm EST. To register, please visit: Live Webinar: Live Sports Aren't DVR-Proof: A Multi-Billion Dollar Opportunity to Build a Better TV Bundle About Thuuz Sports Thuuz Sports' award-winning mobile, web and connected TV applications revolutionize how fans discover and connect to sports content. The company partners with leading subscription TV operators, streaming services, wireless carriers, consumer electronics companies, advertisers and sports networks. Learn more at Thuuz.com, on Facebook or Twitter. About Ring Digital llc Ring Digital llc is a consultancy providing marketing research, product strategy, and go-to-market execution services for a range of clients in the video & TV technology industry. Media contact:

