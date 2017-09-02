[December 05, 2016] New Qorvo® E-Book Series Explains the Internet of Things (IoT) Tweet GREENSBORO, N.C., Dec. 05, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qorvo® (Nasdaq:QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, today launched its latest e-book series, “Internet of Things For Dummies®.” Written in conjunction with publisher John Wiley and Sons, Inc., the series consists of two volumes that are free and available to download on Qorvo’s website.

Internet of Things For Dummies® and Internet of Things Applications For Dummies® will help technical and nontechnical professionals understand the intricacies of the IoT. The content covers the basics of this growing market, the RF challenges behind it and how it’s being implemented. Experts from Qorvo’s Wireless Connectivity business unit address many of the concerns about IoT technology, including wireless standards, security and successful global deployment. This new e-book is available here. The IoT is rapidly transitioning from concept to reality. According to industry analyst firm Gartner, Inc., the market for IoT will grow from 6.4 billion connected things in 2016 to 20.8 billion by 2020. Cees Links, general manager of Qorvo’s Wireless Connectivity business unit, said, “With the emergence of IoT in smart home applications, designers and consumers alike are asking many questions about this technology – what it is, how it works and how secure it is. Just as the IoT makes smarter decisions faster, the new “Internet of Things for Dummies®” e-books are a quick way to make us smarter about the IoT.” Volume 1, Internet of Things For Dummies®, covers: Identifying IoT and smart home market opportunities

Making sense of different IoT communications standards

Leveraging small data and self-learning in the cloud Volume 2, Internet of Things Applications For Dummies®, includes: Delivering IoT applications with a smart home butler

Creating consumer lifestyle systems for the smart home

Developing IoT applications beyond the smart home About For Dummies®

After 20 years, more than 250 million copies printed, and millions of e-books downloaded, For Dummies is the world’s bestselling reference series, well known for enriching people’s lives by making knowledge accessible in a fun and easy way. Loyal custoers around the globe agree that For Dummies is “more than a publishing phenomenon … [it is] a sign of the times,” [The New York Times]. With more than 1,800 active topics covering everything from health to history, music to math, sports to self-help, technology to travel, For Dummies is dedicated to Making Everything Easier. The For Dummies brand presence continues to expand wherever there is a need to know, including e-books, mobile apps, e-learning courses, a corporate custom publishing program, a robust consumer website and a licensed product line that includes consumer electronics, culinary, crafts, video, software, musical instrument packs, home improvement, automotive, game and more. For more information, visit Dummies.com. For Dummies is a branded imprint of Wiley. About Qorvo

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) makes a better world possible by providing innovative RF solutions at the center of connectivity. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers' most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including advanced wireless devices, wired and wireless networks and defense radar and communications. We also leverage our unique competitive strengths to advance 5G networks, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and other emerging applications that expand the global framework interconnecting people, places and things. Visit www.qorvo.com to learn how Qorvo connects the world. Qorvo is a registered trademark of Qorvo, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.

