|[December 04, 2016]
New Data from ALXN1210 Dose-Escalation Study Presented at ASH Show Rapid and Sustained Reductions in LDH in Patients with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH)
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ALXN) announced today that new
data from an ongoing Phase 1/2 dose-escalation study of ALXN1210 in
patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) showed rapid and
sustained reductions in lactate dehydrogenase (LDH), a direct marker of
hemolysis (the destruction of red blood cells), in patients treated with
once-monthly dosing. In the interim analysis of 13 patients, reductions
in LDH were observed at the first evaluable time point (week 1) and were
sustained over the study analysis period of up to 24 weeks. Patients
also had improvements in Functional Assessment of Chronic Illness
Therapy (FACIT)-Fatigue score from baseline, with patients in the
higher-dose cohort achieving a two-fold greater improvement compared
with the lower-dose cohort.1 These findings were presented in
a poster session at the 58th American Society of Hematology
(ASH) annual meeting in San Diego.
ALXN1210 is a highly innovative longer-acting anti-C5 antibody currently
in Phase 3 trials in patients with PNH and atypical hemolytic uremic
syndrome (aHUS). PNH is a debilitating, ultra-rare blood disorder
characterized by complement-mediated hemolysis.2 In patients
with PNH, the combination of LDH =1.5 times the upper limit of normal
with any one of the following clinical symptoms-abdominal pain, chest
pain, dyspnea, hemoglobinuria, or fatigue-is associated with an
increased risk of thromboembolism, the leading cause of death in PNH.3
aHUS is a genetic, chronic, ultra-rare complement-mediated disease
associated with vital organ failure and premature death.4,5,6
"As the global leader in complement biology, Alexion is committed to
achieving the highest levels of innovation to address the needs of
patients suffering from severe, ultra-rare complement-mediated disorders
Global Head of R&D at Alexion.
Global Head of R&D at Alexion. "Results from the Phase 1/2 study of
ALXN1210 presented at ASH continue to support earlier findings that this
highly innovative molecule has the potential to offer rapid, complete,
and sustained complement inhibition for patients suffering from the
devastating effects of PNH. We are now focused on enrolling patients
with PNH and aHUS in our Phase 3 registration programs to evaluate
ALXN1210 administered every eight weeks."
Immediate, Complete, and Sustained Inhibition of C5 with ALXN1210
Reduces Complement-Mediated Hemolysis in Patients with Paroxysmal
Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH): Interim Analysis of a Dose-Escalation
Study1
In a poster session, researchers presented interim results from the
Phase 1/2, open-label, 24-week dose-escalating study of ALXN1210 in
patients with PNH. Initial findings from the study were previously
reported at the 21st Congress of the European Hematology
Association (EHA) in June 2016, demonstrating that ALXN1210 achieved
rapid and sustained LDH reductions.7 The current analysis
evaluated two cohorts of complement inhibitor-naïve patients with PNH
(ages 18 and older; n=13) who had mean LDH levels =3 times the upper
limit of normal. Patients in Cohort 1 (n=6) received either 400 mg or
600 mg induction doses of ALXN1210, followed by a 900 mg maintenance
dose once-monthly for a median of 5.6 months. Patients in Cohort 2 (n=7)
received 600 mg and 900 mg induction doses of ALXN1210, followed by an
1800 mg maintenance dose once-monthly for a median of 4.6 months.
All patients showed rapid reductions in mean LDH levels at Week 1 (the
first evaluable time point), which were sustained over the study
analysis period. As of the study analysis cutoff, treatment with
ALXN1210 led to a mean reduction in LDH levels of 86 percent in Cohort 1
(baseline to Week 24) and 85 percent in Cohort 2 (baseline to Week 20).
Four out of 6 patients in Cohort 1 (67 percent) and 4 out of 5 patients
in Cohort 2 (80 percent) achieved LDH normalization, and 5 out of 6
patients in Cohort 1 (83 percent) and 5 out of 5 patients in Cohort 2
(100 percent) achieved mean LDH levels =1.5 times the upper limit of
normal. Among five patients with one or more transfusions in the year
prior to the study, one patient in Cohort 1 required a transfusion,
while no patients in Cohort 2 required a transfusion with ALXN1210
treatment. In addition, mean levels of hemoglobin, another marker of
intravascular hemolysis, were improved or stable in both cohorts.
Researchers also presented patient-reported changes in fatigue, as
measured by the FACIT-Fatigue Scale. From baseline to Week 24, mean
FACIT-Fatigue score improved from 35.5 to 41.8 points (28.7 percent) for
Cohort 1 and from 25.4 to 40.8 points (76.2 percent) for Cohort 2.
"In this interim analysis, ALXN1210 was associated with rapid and
sustained reductions in LDH levels for up to six months in patients with
PNH. Notably, patients in the higher-dose cohort had a 2-fold greater
improvement in FACIT-Fatigue score, as well as no evidence of hemolysis
or need for transfusion," said lead author Jong-Wook Lee, M.D., Ph.D.,
Professor, Division of Hematology, Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, The
Catholic University of Korea, Seoul, Korea. "These findings are
consistent with a better hemolytic response with the higher 1800 mg
once-monthly dose and suggest that the 900 mg once-monthly dose may be
inadequate in comparison with 1800 mg for complete suppression of
complement-mediated hemolysis."
No serious adverse events or study withdrawals were observed in either
patient cohort. The most common treatment-related adverse event was
headache, which occurred in four of 13 patients (30.8 percent) and
resolved during ongoing treatment with ALXN1210.
About ALXN1210
ALXN1210 is a highly innovative, longer-acting anti-C5 antibody
discovered and developed by Alexion that inhibits terminal complement.
In early studies, ALXN1210 demonstrated rapid, complete, and sustained
reduction of free C5 levels.8 Alexion has completed
enrollment in two ongoing clinical studies of ALXN1210 in patients with
PNH-a Phase 1/2 dose-escalating study and an open-label, multi-dose
Phase 2 study that is also evaluating longer dosing intervals beyond 8
weeks.
ALXN1210 is currently in Phase 3 trials in patients with PNH and aHUS.
In addition, Alexion is conducting a Phase 1 study to evaluate a new
formulation of ALXN1210 administered subcutaneously in healthy
volunteers.
In June 2016, the European Commission granted Orphan Drug Designation
(ODD) to ALXN1210 for the treatment of patients with PNH.
About Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH)
PNH is an ultra-rare blood disorder in which chronic, uncontrolled
activation of complement, a component of the normal immune system,
results in hemolysis (destruction of the patient's red blood cells). PNH
strikes people of all ages, with an average age of onset in the early
30s.2 Approximately 10 percent of all patients first develop
symptoms at 21 years of age or younger.9 PNH develops without
warning and can occur in men and women of all races, backgrounds and
ages. PNH often goes unrecognized, with delays in diagnosis ranging from
one to more than 10 years.10 In the period of time before
treatment was available, it had been estimated that approximately
one-third of patients with PNH did not survive more than 5 years from
the time of diagnosis.11 PNH has been identified more
commonly among patients with disorders of the bone marrow, including
aplastic anemia (AA) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).12-14 In
patients with thrombosis of unknown origin, PNH may be an underlying
cause.15
About Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHUS)
aHUS is a chronic, ultra-rare, and life-threatening disease in which a
life-long and permanent genetic deficiency in one or more complement
regulatory genes causes chronic uncontrolled complement activation,
resulting in complement-mediated thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA), the
formation of blood clots in small blood vessels throughout the body.4,5
Permanent, uncontrolled complement activation in aHUS causes a
life-long risk for TMA, which leads to sudden, catastrophic, and
life-threatening damage to the kidney, brain, heart, and other vital
organs, and premature death.4,6 Seventy-nine percent of all
patients with aHUS die, require kidney dialysis or have permanent kidney
damage within three years after diagnosis despite plasma exchange or
plasma infusion (PE/PI).16 Moreover, 33-40 percent of
patients die or progress to end-stage renal disease with the first
clinical manifestation of aHUS despite PE/PI.17,18 The
majority of patients with aHUS who receive a kidney transplant commonly
experience subsequent systemic TMA, resulting in a 90 percent transplant
failure rate in these TMA patients.17
aHUS affects both children and adults. Complement-mediated TMA also
causes reduction in platelet count (thrombocytopenia) and red blood cell
destruction (hemolysis). While mutations have been identified in at
least ten different complement regulatory genes, mutations are not
identified in 40-50 percent of patients with a confirmed diagnosis of
aHUS.16,17,19
About Alexion
Alexion is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and
delivering life-transforming therapies for patients with devastating and
rare disorders. Alexion is the global leader in complement inhibition
and has developed and commercializes the first and only approved
complement inhibitor to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal
hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), two
life-threatening ultra-rare disorders. In addition, Alexion's metabolic
franchise includes two highly innovative enzyme replacement therapies
for patients with life-threatening and ultra-rare disorders,
hypophosphatasia (HPP) and lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL-D).
Alexion is advancing the most robust rare disease pipeline in the
biotech industry with highly innovative product candidates in multiple
therapeutic areas. This press release and further information about
Alexion can be found at: www.alexion.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements related to Alexion's development plans for ALXN1210, the
medical benefits of ALXN1210 for the treatment of PNH and aHUS, medical
and commercial potential of ALXN1210, and plans for regulatory filings
for ALXN1210. Forward-looking statements are subject to factors that may
cause Alexion's results and plans to materially differ from those
expected, including for example, decisions of regulatory authorities
regarding marketing approval or material limitations on the marketing of
our products, delays, interruptions or failures in the manufacture and
supply of our products and our product candidates, progress in
establishing and developing commercial infrastructure, failure to
satisfactorily address matters raised by the FDA and other regulatory
agencies, the possibility that results of clinical trials are not
predictive of safety and efficacy results of our products in broader
patient populations in the disease studied or other diseases, the risk
that strategic transactions will not result in short-term or long-term
benefits, the possibility that current results of commercialization are
not predictive of future rates of adoption of Soliris in PNH, aHUS or
other diseases, the possibility that clinical trials of our product
candidates could be delayed or that additional research and testing is
required by regulatory agencies, including for ALXN1210, the adequacy of
our pharmacovigilance and drug safety reporting processes, the risk that
third party payors (including governmental agencies) will not reimburse
or continue to reimburse for the use of our products at acceptable rates
or at all, risks regarding government investigations, including
investigations of Alexion by the SEC and DOJ, risks relating to the
internal investigation being conducted by the Audit and Finance
Committee, the risk that anticipated regulatory filings are delayed,
including for ALXN1210, the risk that estimates regarding the number of
patients with PNH, aHUS, HPP and LAL-D are inaccurate, the risks of
shifting foreign exchange rates, and a variety of other risks set forth
from time to time in Alexion's filings with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risks discussed in
Alexion's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30,
2016 and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission. Alexion does not intend to update any of these
forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the
date hereof, except when a duty arises under law.
References
