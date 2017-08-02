|
|[December 03, 2016]
|
New Phase 2 Results Show Investigational Compound Glasdegib Improved Overall Survival in Acute Myeloid Leukemia and High-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome
Today, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) announced new data from a randomized Phase
2 study of glasdegib (PF-04449913), an oral, smoothened (SMO) inhibitor,
showing the addition of glasdegib to low-dose cytarabine (LDAC)
significantly increased overall survival (OS) when compared to LDAC
alone in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high-risk
myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) who were ineligible for intensive
chemotherapy (HR: 0.501, 80% CI: 0.384, 0.654, one-sided log rank
p-value 0.0003). Glasdegib is the first SMO inhibitor to show clinical
benefit in this patient population. These data were presented today at
the 58th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and
Exposition in San Diego, CA (News - Alert).
Glasdegib is an investigational oral therapy that inhibits the SMO
receptor, thereby disrupting the hedgehog (Hh) pathway. The results
presented are from a Phase 2, multicenter, randomized study that
included 132 patients with previously untreated AML or high-risk MDS who
were ineligible for intensive chemotherapy. Patients were treated with
either LDAC 20mg subcutaneously twice daily for ten days plus oral
glasdegib 100 mg daily or LDAC alone. The primary endpoint of this study
was OS.
"The hedgehog pathway is a compelling target in cancer research because
of the ability to target and disrupt the root of the cancer, that is the
cancer-originating cell," said Jorge Cortes, University of Texas, MD
Anderson Cancer Center. "As the first smoothened inhibitor to
demonstrate clinical benefit in patients with AML and high-risk MDS who
were ineligible for intensive chemotherapy, these results with glasdegib
provide hope that interfering with this pathway may lead to potential
new treatment options for blood cancers that may improve patient
outcomes."
The results presented show that at the time of data cut-off, median OS
for patients taking glasdegib plus LDAC (n=88) was 8.8 months (80% CI:
6.9, 9.9) compared to 4.9 months (80% CI: 3.5, 6.0) for patients taking
LDAC only (n=44) (HR: 0.501, 80% CI: 0.384, 0.654, one-sided log rank
p-value 0.0003). Low blood counts and gastrointestinal toxicities
occurred more frequently among patients treated with glasdegib plus LDAC
than those treated with LDAC alone. Blood infections were less among
patients treated with glasdegib plus LDAC (3.6 %) compared to LDAC alone
(12.2%). Patients in the glasdegib plus LDAC group experienced increased
distortion of taste (23.8%), muscle spasms (20.2%) and thinning or loss
of hair (10.2%). Serious AEs of febrile neutropenia were also more
frequent in patients taking glasdegib plus LDAC (36.9%) compared to LDAC
alone (26.8%). The most common cause of death in both arms was disease
progression.
"Acute myeloid leukemia is a rapidly progressing blood cancer for which
new treatment options are needed," said Mace Rothenberg, MD, chief
development officer, Oncology, Pfizer Global Product Development.
"Pfizer is excited about the promising data seen in AML patients treated
with glasdegib and is working to explore further opportunities to
evaluate glasdegib in the treatment of this disease."
For more information about glasdegib and other hematology products in
development by Pfizer, please visit http://www.pfizer.com/pfizer_oncology_press_kit.
About Glasdegib
Glasdegib is an investigational oral therapy that inhibits the SMO
receptor, thereby disrupting the hedgehog (Hh) pathway. SMO inhibition
of Hh signaling impacts tumor biology by disrupting the regulation of
cancer stem cell (CSC (News - Alert)) survival. This may inhibit development of drug
resistance and prevent relapse. Glasdegib is currently under
investigation for select ematologic malignancies, including AML and MDS.
About Pfizer Hematology
Along with our marketed products for hematological conditions, Pfizer is
advancing a broad range of therapies that leverage select pathways and
mechanisms of action to address acute and chronic leukemias,
myeloproliferative disorders and lymphoma. In the near-term, Pfizer is
in discussions with global regulatory authorities about inotuzumab
ozogamicin for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and
Mylotarg (gemtuzumab ozogamicin) for the treatment of acute myeloid
leukemia (AML).
About Pfizer Oncology
Pfizer Oncology is committed to pursuing innovative treatments that have
a meaningful impact on those living with cancer. As a leader in oncology
speeding cures and accessible breakthrough medicines to patients, Pfizer
Oncology is helping to redefine life with cancer. Our strong pipeline of
biologics, small molecules and immunotherapies is one of the most robust
in the industry, and is studied with precise focus on identifying and
translating the best scientific breakthroughs into clinical application
for patients across a wide range of cancers. By working collaboratively
with academic institutions, individual researchers, cooperative research
groups, governments and licensing partners, Pfizer Oncology strives to
cure or control cancer with its breakthrough medicines. Because Pfizer
Oncology knows that success in oncology is not measured solely by the
medicines you manufacture, but rather by the meaningful partnerships you
make to have a more positive impact on people's lives. Learn more about
how Pfizer Oncology is applying innovative approaches to improve the
outlook for people living with cancer at http://www.pfizer.com/research/therapeutic_areas/oncology.
Pfizer Inc.: Working together for a healthier world®
At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies
to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive
to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery,
development and manufacture of healthcare products. Our global portfolio
includes medicines and vaccines as well as many of the world's
best-known consumer healthcare products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues
work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness,
prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases
of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's
premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with
health care providers, governments and local communities to support and
expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For
more than 150 years, Pfizer has worked to make a difference for all who
rely on us. For more information, please visit us at www.pfizer.com.
DISCLOSURE NOTICE: The information contained in this release
is as of December 3, 2016. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update
forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of
new information or future events or developments.
This release contains forward-looking information about glasdegib
(PF-04449913), inotuzumab ozogamicin and Mylotarg (gemtuzumab
ozogamicin), investigational therapies, including their potential
benefits, that involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could
cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or
implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other
things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development,
including the ability to meet anticipated clinical trial commencement
and completion dates and regulatory submission dates, as well as the
possibility of unfavorable clinical trial results, including unfavorable
new clinical data and additional analyses of existing clinical data;
whether and when any applications for glasdegib, inotuzumab ozogamicin
or Mylotarg may be filed in any jurisdictions; whether and when
any such applications may be approved by regulatory authorities, which
will depend on the assessment by such regulatory authorities of the
benefit-risk profile suggested by the totality of the efficacy and
safety information submitted; decisions by regulatory authorities
regarding labeling and other matters that could affect the availability
or commercial potential of glasdegib, inotuzumab ozogamicin and
Mylotarg; and competitive developments.
A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in
Pfizer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December
31, 2015 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the
sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking
Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results", as well as in
its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the SEC (News - Alert)
and available at www.sec.gov
and www.pfizer.com.
