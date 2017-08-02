[December 01, 2016] New Axon Signal Magazine Connects TASER Smart Weapons To Wearable Cameras Tweet SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 1, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR), the global leader in Smart Weapons and digital evidence management solutions for body-worn cameras, today announced the release of the Signal Performance Power Magazine (SPPM), the latest addition to an ever-expanding ecosystem of connected technologies. The SPPM is a smart battery that works with TASER's X2 and X26P Smart Weapon. The SPPM is designed to automatically inform Axon Body 2, Axon Flex, Axon Flex 2, and Axon Fleet compatible cameras that a TASER Smart Weapon within signal range is armed, the trigger is pulled, or its arc switch is activated. The cameras can sense the Smart Weapon status change and start recording. SPPM units have begun shipping and are available now. "Our whole mission revolves around making officers' lives and jobs easier and safer through technology," said TASER CEO and co-founder Rick Smith. "In that sense, the last thing we want is for an officer's focus to be drawn away from a critical situation by his or her devices. SPPM's ability to alert Axon cameras of CEW usage will go a long way toward helping users concentrate on what's important. It will be the easiest, most reliable way for officers to tell the full story without ever having to think about anything beyond managing the situation at hand. SPPM joins Axon Signal, which provides similar alerts from actions in a patrol car such as light bar activation, in allowing officers to focus on the environment around them, not their technology." Details: The SPPM battery pack in a X2 or X26P Smart Weapon alerts Axon cameras that are equipped with Axon Signal technology.

The SPPM can detect when the safety switch is placed in the up (armed) position and sends a signal in a 30-foot radius for 30 seconds. (A Smart Weapon can only operate when the safety is switched up.)

After the weapon is armed and the 30-second transmission is complete, the SPPM will resend a signal whenever the trigger is pulled and/or the arc switch is activated.

Any Axon Signal compatible camera that comes within range will sense the status change and begin actively recording.

Some older Axon Flex camera controllers are not Axon Signal compatible. Compatible Axon Flex controllers are marked with a logo as shown in the attached photograph.

About TASER International, Inc. TASER International makes communities safer with innovative public safety technologies. Founded in 1993, TASER first transformed law enforcement with its electrical weapons. TASER continues to define smarter policing with its Axon brand which includes a growing suite of connected products and services from body cameras and digital evidence management tools to mobile apps. More than 175,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with TASER's products and services. Learn more at www.TASER.com and www.axon.io or by calling (800) 978-2737. TASER® is a registered trademark of TASER International, Inc., registered in the U.S. All rights reserved. TASER logo, TASER X2, X26P, Axon, Axon Body 2, Axon Flex, Axon Fleet, and Axon Signal are trademarks of TASER International, Inc.

