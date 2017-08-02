[December 01, 2016] NEW Google Ad Doctor 2017; No Click Charges, No Contract & 100% Exclusive To One Company Tweet LONDON, December 1, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- SponsoredAds.Partners; A Certified Google Partner Selected To Launch & Offer SME's The NEW 2017 Google Ad Doctor Campaign. Established since 2008 - Offices In London, Manchester & Florida. So What Is Google Ad Doctor?



The All New Google Ad Doctor is due to launch towards the end of this year 2016, changing the way you now advertise on the Google search engine. This NEW Google Ad Doctor Campaign offers SME's around the world the opportunity to secure a city/county/state or province under exclusivity, but most important without paying any click charges. Currently the only advertising platform which allows your business to appear on Google is something called Pay Per Click, however for the FIRST time ever, SponsoredAds.Partners are to launch the industry's Game Canger! Imagine being on the First Page Of Google for your chosen key phrases, but without having to worry about a Click Charge? Some say, this is what Millions were screaming for! The All New Campaign offers one company per market sector, per state, the opportunity to secure phrases on Google.

NEW Google Click To SMS When users click on a message extension or icon, their phone's SMS app will launch automatically. For message extensions, this new format allows advertisers to include a call to action in the extension text. Google Ad Doctor also set up an initial text that pre-populates in the messaging app after a user clicks the extension. You are able to edit that message before sending, but it's an opportunity for Ad Doctor clients to help users save time by anticipating what they're likely to be interested in. Ad Doctor Clients that are able to get that right will likely see better engagement rates. Speak to your Google Ad Doctor Technician for further details. Some Major Key Points You Need To Know: 100% Exclusive To One Company Per Market Sector

No Contracts

No Additional Click Charges

Live On Google Within 48 Hours Google Ad Doctor is managed by SponsoredAds.Partners, and only offered to selected companies, so look out for a call, as they come on a first come first serve basis. To find out more, visit Google Ad Doctor - SponsoredAds.Partners - https://sponsoredads.partners/google-ad-doctor/

