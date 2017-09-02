ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New myPayrazr IVR Packages Announced by BillingTree
[December 01, 2016]

PHOENIX, Dec. 1, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingTree®, the leading provider of omni-channel, integrated payments solutions to the healthcare, ARM and financial services industries, is introducing myPayrazr IVR 3-5-7; three new innovative packages offering affordable automated Interactive Voice Response (IVR) services using a transparent, upfront pricing model.

New BillingTree logo - 2015

myPayrazr IVR 3-5-7 offers three comprehensive flat-rate price points of $3,000, $5,000 or $7,000 per line – each with a specified allocation of minutes, which can be used over time for up to 36 months. The one-time upfront packages include the allocation of minutes plus a dedicated phone number, two-hours of customization/implementation services, as well as call scripts in both English and Spanish.

Automated multi-lingual phone services such as account lookup, verification and capture of payments using the IVR is simplified through touch-tone prompts and account data validation, which reduces errors, minimizes on-hold times and allows staff to focus on other tasks. myPayrazr IVR was first available as part of the Payrazr Marketplace launched by BillingTree earlier this year.

"BillingTree's research indicates planned adoption of IVR technology has doubled since last year - with nearly 50% of respondents realizing IVR offers a convenient way for consumers to self-help, inquire about balances or settle payments," said Dave Yohe, VP of Marketing at BillingTree. "Offering myPayrazr IVR in three upfront price-points supplies an affordable path to entry for any company seeking to adopt IVR technology. The simple and transparent pricing means organizations can budget more effectively, without concern of receiving unexpected high monthly IVR service charges."

Learn more about the myPayrazr IVR 3-5-7 offering here or contact BillingTree at 877-424-5587.

About BillingTree
BillingTree® (mybillingtree.com) is the leading provider of integrated payments solutions to the healthcare, ARM and financial services industry verticals. Through its technology-enabled suite of products and services, BillingTree enables organizations to increase efficiency and decrease the costs of payment processing while adhering to compliance regulations. Leveraging more than a decade of market experience, BillingTree is dedicated to growing payments with technology through an integrated omni-channel offering, suite of proprietary products and value-added services, and a Company-wide focus on delivering extraordinary customer service.



Contact:
Dave Yohe
VP of Marketing
BillingTree 
Tel: 602.443.5948
dave@mybillingtree.com 

Contact:
Jamie Kightley
PR for BillingTree
IBA
Tel: 561.228.1940
jkightley@iba-international.com


Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150409/197638LOGO

 

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-mypayrazr-ivr-packages-announced-by-billingtree-300370955.html

SOURCE BillingTree


