[December 01, 2016] New Financial Services CRM Delivers a Complete Solution for Full Service Financial Advisors



Since its introduction to the market, Maximizer CRM Wealth Manager has been first and foremost a CRM solution built by advisors for advisors. The new release reinforces that vision by evolving to meet the ever-changing expectations of Financial Services clients.



“In addition to staying onside of new disclosure and reporting requirements mandated by CRM2, advisors are expected to manage a client’s full range of financial needs, from investments to retirement planning and more,” comments Maximizer President Vivek Thomas. “To help advisors and their support teams efficiently manage and grow their accounts, financial services relationship management software needs to go way beyond storing basic client information, like name and contact details, to capture detailed information on all aspects of an advisor's offering.” Maximizer CRM Wealth Manager 2017 allows advisors to capture all data points on Know Your Client (KYC), Personal Information, Informed Consent and other commonly used forms within each client’s record, and manage portfolios made up of multiple financial services products – from GICs, Mutual and Seg Funds through to RRSPs and life insurance. The 2017 release uses hundreds of preconfigured industry specific fields, over 30 best practices business processes, predefined segmentation searches, industry-specific action plans and enhanced dashboards to help Advisors effectively manage their book of business.





The fully integrated platform streamlines all aspects of an advisor’s day-to-day business, from contact and household management, client service and industry specific action plans, to auditing and reporting. Seamless integration with commonly used applications like Outlook and Word, cloud-hosted and on-premise deployment options, an expanded API infrastructure, tiered pricing, user-friendly interface and secure data storage in a Tier IV Canadian data center ensures Maximizer CRM Wealth Manager remains the CRM of choice for advisors.



“The 2017 release broadens our functionality to match the full practice service offering of top performing financial advisors and boosts their day-to-day productivity,” said Director of Wealth Management, John Easton. “We’re proud to provide an advisor-designed, compliance-focused CRM solution that tackles the unique challenges faced by this industry,” notes Easton.



About Maximizer Since 1987 Maximizer has been fueling the growth of businesses around the world. Our CRM solutions come fully loaded with the core Sales, Marketing and Service functionality companies need to optimize sales productivity, accelerate marketing and improve customer service. With flexible on-premise and cloud deployment options, tailored-to-fit flexibility, state-of-the-art security infrastructure, industry-specific editions and anywhere/anytime mobile access, Maximizer is the affordable CRM solution of choice. From offices in North America, EMEA and AsiaPac, and a worldwide network of certified business partners, Maximizer has shipped over one million licenses to more than 150,000 customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.maximizer.com.



For more information, please contact: Sandra Keen Tel: +1 (604) 601-8070 Email: sandrakeen@maximizer.com

