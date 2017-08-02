[November 30, 2016] New 2017 Car Models To Integrate DTS® HD Radio™ Technology Tweet CALABASAS, Calif., Nov. 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- DTS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSI), a global leader in high-definition audio solutions, has announced that 34 new model year 2017 cars will feature HD Radio™ receivers, including 14 arriving in 2016. HD Radio Technology is the only digital broadcast system approved by the FCC for AM/FM radio in the U.S., offering new FM channels, crystal-clear sound and advanced data services with no subscription fees. New model year 2017 cars featuring HD Radio receivers arriving by the end of 2016 are: Acura: NSX

Infiniti: QX30, Q60 and QX60

Kia: Niro

Lincoln : Continental

: Continental Nissan: Pathfinder and GT-R

Toyota: 86, Yaris iA and Corolla iM

Volvo: S90 and V60

Jaguar: F-Pace Additionally, nearly 20 new makes and models will be debuting with HD Radio receivers in early 2017 from brands such as BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, Honda, Jeep, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Tesla, Toyota, and more. "The roll-out of numerous HD Radio enabled cars throughout 2016 and into 2017 mark the continued growth in consumer demand for digital radio services across North America," said Jeff Jury, general manager, HD Radio and automotive, DTS, Inc. "We're excited to enable millions of listeners to benefit from a high quality in-vehicle radio experience and hep provide some of the same interactive features and digital capabilities they are accustomed to with their mobile devices." The HD Radio ecosystem has expanded to include 36 auto manufacturers and more than 200 vehicle models. In addition, more than 2,300 radio stations have converted to using HD Radio broadcast technology, including 98 of the top 100 stations in the top 10 U.S. markets. For more information about DTS, please visit www.dts.com, or connect with DTS on Facebook, Twitter (@DTS) and Instagram (@DTS). For more information on HD Radio, please visit www.hdradio.com and on Twitter (@HDRadio).

About DTS, Inc.

Since 1993, DTS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTSI) has been dedicated to making the world sound better. Through its pioneering audio solutions for mobile devices, home theater systems, cinema, automotive and beyond, DTS provides incredibly high-quality, immersive and engaging audio experiences to listeners everywhere. DTS technology is integrated in more than two billion devices globally, and the world's leading video and music streaming services are increasingly choosing DTS to deliver premium sound to their listeners' network-connected devices. For more information, please visit www.dts.com.

