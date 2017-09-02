[November 30, 2016] New Company nepsa solutions is ‘Making Cities Smarter;’ Helping Communities, Mobile Network Operators Implement Small Cell Wireless Technology Tweet



“Community officials are being bombarded by carriers offering a wide variety of small cell wireless solutions, some good and some not-so-good. The choices can be overwhelming, and there’s a lot of pressure to ‘just pick one’ and move on – even if the choice is ugly or overpriced,” he says.



“Carriers, meanwhile, are seeing a backlash against unsightly installations, as municipalities move forward with the technology.” Small cell wireless, Wigdahl says, provides immediate benefits for the exploding numbers of urban and suburban residents demanding 5G networks for their data-hungry devices. The technology also offers the potential for a host of future enhancements, such as energy management, law enforcement and entertainment.





“Importantly, there’s an opportunity for municipalities to generate revenue by leasing the poles to mobile network operators and other service providers,” he says.



Referencing “Not in My Front Yard” ordinances and litigation resulting from ugly or poorly sited installations, Wigdahl, with decades of experience in wireless site construction and cell site maintenance, describes the KitsticKtm, nepsa solutions’ kitted product, as a “better alternative.” The poles are aesthetically pleasing, environmentally friendly, and priced competitively. “Locating a cell site ‘somewhere else’ because it’s unattractive can leave people without access to the 5G networks they’re demanding,” he says.



For those seeking a customized product, nepsa solutions has partnered with Sternberg Lighting. The designer and manufacturer of decorative street lighting and architectural street furniture can create and build custom or historically accurate poles to meet customers’ most stringent requirements. Sternberg products are well-received by public works officials across the country and are in use nationwide in streetscapes, downtown revitalization projects, parks, train stations, shopping centers, colleges, banks and more.



Offerings from nepsa solutions include: • the KitsticKtm, • custom pole solutions, • fixed pricing, • help with navigating the zoning and permit process, • cutting-edge logistics, with online ordering and delivery, • full-service, licensed professional engineers available, and • project and construction management.



“We have long-term relationships with major telecom and utilities suppliers, the industry knowledge and expertise, and the financial strength to facilitate rapid deployment and expansion to create ‘smart cities,’” Wigdahl says.



For more information about nepsa solutions, call 847-464-4200 or visit nepsa.com.



About nepsa solutions Nepsa solutions is working to make cities smarter, by connecting cities and citizens, municipalities and mobile network operators with the tools, resources and knowledge to integrate small cell wireless technology into everyday lives in ways that are beneficial and non-disruptive.

